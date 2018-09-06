5 Factions The Shield Could Feud With Next

The Shield could be a dominant force in WWE for a long time.

So, they're the talk of the town - nay, the Universe - at the moment, but it finally looks like The Shield are back and in it for the long haul after a tumultuous time last year that saw the Hounds of Justice's reunion blighted by illness and injury.

The Shield more than have their hands full with Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler at the moment - the trio came off worst from a beatdown from the unlikely partners flanked by a substantial portion of the Raw locker room. Needless to say, the six men clashing on Raw this week made it one of the most explosive episodes this year, and an official six-man Tag Team Match set for the Super Show-Down as well as a Universal Championship Match between Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns at Hell In A Cell.

The Shield may be pre-occupied for the time being with the Monster Among Men and the Raw Tag Team Champions - but if they emerge victorious, who's next for The Hounds of Justice?

Here are some of the current WWE factions who could take on one of the most dominant forces in the business.

#5 SAnitY

SAnitY's main roster run thus far hasn't set the world alight

Okay, so SAnitY's main roster run has been underwhelming, to say the least - but The Shield vs SAnitY still holds all the cards needed to be a potentially incredible rivalry. Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain were one of NXT's most formidable forces and if Nikki Cross were to rejoin the trio... Wow, you have even more unpredictability on your hands.

SAnitY are currently on the blue brand, though, but with Survivor Series around the corner, both brands are in line to clash - or a move to Raw could very well be the making of the faction! And with one powerhouse, one technician, and one incredibly unpredictable Superstar in their ranks each, this would be a very interesting and evenly matched feud.

