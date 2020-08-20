5 Facts you need to know about WWE'S Jessamyn Duke

Jessamyn Duke is perhaps the lesser-known member of The Four Horsewomen of MMA since Duke has been featured the least on WWE TV over the past two years.

Whilst Ronda Rousey has been tearing it up on the main roster, Shayna Baszler has been dominating NXT and Marina Shafir has been part of storylines including her husband and fellow WWE star Roderick Strong, Duke has remained on the sidelines.

This past week on RAW, The Queen of Spades was joined on the main roster by Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke since the women were spotted backstage before their RAW Underground debut.

Whilst Shafir was able to wrestle her first match at Underground this week, it's thought that Duke will make her debut in the coming weeks as the former MMA stars look to dominate Shane McMahon's show.

Jessamyn Duke may have skated under the radar in WWE since she signed in 2018, but here are some facts that every fan needs to know about the former Ulitmate Fighter.

#5. WWE Superstar Jessamyn Duke has a puppy named Isis

Throughout her WWE career, Duke has been assigned to NXT which means that she doesn't have to travel as much as the stars on the main roster and so has more time at home.

Duke is dedicated to her dog who is named Isis. Isis is still a puppy and Duke has noted in several Instagram updates that he was a rescue dog. Duke also lives with a dog called Prince Stannis. Stannis is a five-year-old English Bulldog and has his own Instagram page where he can be seen hanging out with the Four Horsewomen and Mia Yim.

Advertisement

Stannis is owned by Mia Yim and is treated like a child by the current NXT Superstar who's also known as The HBIC.