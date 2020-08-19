5 Facts you need to know about WWE's Marina Shafir 

Marina Shafir has become known as one of the members of MMA's Four Horsewomen since her debut in WWE back in 2018 but made her debut on RAW Underground this week, where she was able to use her MMA skills to win her first match as part of the show.

Shayna Baszler has been the standout member of the group over the past few years with Marina and Jessamyn Duke helping to support The Queen of Spades throughout her reign as NXT Women's Champion.

After a few months' hiatus from WWE, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke resurfaced on Monday's episode of RAW when the two women were spotted alongside Baszler backstage. While Marina has been on WWE TV for a number of years, it's only been in a limited capacity and there are still some facts about the former MMA star that some WWE fans are unaware of.

#5. Marina Shafir has a son named Troy

There are a number of mothers in WWE at present including Lacey Evans, Mickie James, Tamina and Stephanie McMahon. Marina Shafir is also a woman who is on this list.

Marina Shafir announced her engagement to WWE star Roderick Strong back in December 2015, before the couple then welcomed their first child, a son named Troy in April 2017.

Marina signed for WWE back in May 2018 when her son was a year old, and he has since been included in storylines in NXT including the time when Bobby Roode was feuding with Roderick Strong and Troy was spotted a number of times backstage.

Just after Troy was born back in 2017, Strong was part of a series of videos on NXT entitled "Who is Roderick Strong?" Where the former North American Champion revealed his private life publicly to the WWE Universe for the first time.