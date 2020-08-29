5 Facts you need to know about WWE's Wade Barrett

Wade Barrett has been known by a number of names throughout his WWE career, from King Barrett to Bad News Barrett and at one point he was even the leader of The Nexus when the group debuted back in 2010.

The former Intercontinental Champion allowed his WWE contract to expire back in 2016 and walked away from the company. Recently Barrett has made his surprise return to WWE but this time he's behind the commentary desk on NXT.

Barrett may only be rumored to be the temporary replacement for Mauro Ranallo, but he could make his return as an in-ring star down the road, and here are some interesting facts to get every fan caught up on the man behind The Bull Hammer.

#5 Wade Barrett is a qualified Marine Biologist

Wade Barrett was born in Preston, in the United Kingdom before moving to Wales with his family when he was six years old. The star went on to pursue a career in wrestling because of his inspirations like Davey Boy Smith and Bret Hart but he decided to earn himself a degree before starting to train.

Barrett earned a degree in Marine Biology at the University of Liverpool, before then working in a science laboratory whilst he was training to be a professional wrestler.

The 2015 King of the Ring winner is one of the smartest Superstars in WWE at present, and it's interesting that Barrett hasn't decided to step back into that career in the years that have followed or when he took a break from wrestling. Even so, Wade Barrett has ensured that when his wrestling and acting careers finally wind down then he definitely has a career path out of the spotlight waiting for him.