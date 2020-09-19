Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

5 Facts you need to know about WWE star Melina 

Melina would be a welcome addition to the WWE Women
Melina would be a welcome addition to the WWE Women's Division
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Modified 19 Sep 2020, 02:16 IST
Top 5 / Top 10
Advertisement

Melina Perez defined women's wrestling in WWE for a number of years after Trish Stratus and Lita retired from the company back in 2006. Melina and Mickie James stepped into an epic feud that went on to be the biggest feud in the women's division throughout that year.

Melina was known for her flexibility and the fact that she was able to adapt this to her in-ring arsenal. As a former three-time Women's and two-time Divas Champion she was also known for her ring entrance, something which she adapted when she went solo after acting as a manager for both MNM and then John Morrison from her debut in 2005.

Melina was fired from WWE back in 2011 but the former five-time champion has reportedly agreed to terms with WWE for her return to the ring. Here are five facts every fan needs to know about Melina.

#5. Melina made history in the WWE Women's Division

View this post on Instagram

Happy Anniversary! 13 years ago today I won the WWE Women’s Championship for the 1st time. It was also the 1st title I ever held a title in my career and I was fortunate to have it happen on Raw on worldwide television in true Melina fashion. They say I was the first woman of Mexican decent to hold the title. I don’t really know but Regardless, I was proud because I was representing my family every step of the way who did everything in their power to give me a better life. I have been blessed with opportunity. BLESSED. I never take these moments for granted. I looked at the title, held it in my hands, thought of how my brother and I would watch wrestling together and NEVER did I think I could be one of those women in the ring, let alone wrestling with them one day. It has been such a dream come true. I want to thank @trishstratuscom for being my first title shot and @themickiejames for passing the honor of it to me. I love you both from the bottom of my heart and will always do so till long after my dying day. All of this is still unreal to me but I will treasure every second of it while I can. I love you all and thank you for being a part of my life. #MaybeIllRegretItWeShallSee #FuckImStillWrestling #FML #JustKiddingOrAmI 🤪

A post shared by Melina Perez (@realmelina) on

Melina was one of the biggest female stars in WWE at a time when the division was going through some huge changes. Melina was able to step up and become a five-time champion during her time in WWE, and even made history when she won the Divas Championship for a second time back at SummerSlam in 2010.

Melina became the first-ever female Superstar to have multiple reigns with two different championships, since at the time she was a three-time Women's Champion and a two-time Divas Champion.

The Women's Championship was later retired and the Divas Championship became the main championship for the women until The Women's Revolution when the Diva's belt was swapped for the WWE Women's Championship.

A return for Melina and a championship win for the former star upon her return would allow her to make even more history. She could become the first woman to hold the Women's, Divas, and new Women's Championships.

1 / 5 NEXT
Published 19 Sep 2020, 02:16 IST
WWE Raw John Morrison Melina
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी