5 Facts you need to know about WWE star Melina 

Melina Perez defined women's wrestling in WWE for a number of years after Trish Stratus and Lita retired from the company back in 2006. Melina and Mickie James stepped into an epic feud that went on to be the biggest feud in the women's division throughout that year.

Melina was known for her flexibility and the fact that she was able to adapt this to her in-ring arsenal. As a former three-time Women's and two-time Divas Champion she was also known for her ring entrance, something which she adapted when she went solo after acting as a manager for both MNM and then John Morrison from her debut in 2005.

Melina was fired from WWE back in 2011 but the former five-time champion has reportedly agreed to terms with WWE for her return to the ring. Here are five facts every fan needs to know about Melina.

#5. Melina made history in the WWE Women's Division

Melina was one of the biggest female stars in WWE at a time when the division was going through some huge changes. Melina was able to step up and become a five-time champion during her time in WWE, and even made history when she won the Divas Championship for a second time back at SummerSlam in 2010.

Melina became the first-ever female Superstar to have multiple reigns with two different championships, since at the time she was a three-time Women's Champion and a two-time Divas Champion.

The Women's Championship was later retired and the Divas Championship became the main championship for the women until The Women's Revolution when the Diva's belt was swapped for the WWE Women's Championship.

A return for Melina and a championship win for the former star upon her return would allow her to make even more history. She could become the first woman to hold the Women's, Divas, and new Women's Championships.