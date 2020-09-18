SPOILER: Former Champion set to return to WWE

The past month, WWE fans saw many stars return to WWE TV since the pandemic hit. At WWE SummerSlam, we saw Roman Reigns return to WWE TV after a four-month hiatus. On the following episode of WWE SmackDown, the WWE Universe saw the return of Sami Zayn as well.

Before WWE SummerSlam as well, Mickie James returned to WWE RAW after a 14-month hiatus. Since her return from injury, Mickie James has reminded the WWE Universe why she is one of the best wrestlers to step into the ring. In this past week's episode of WWE RAW, Mickie James challenged Asuka for the WWE RAW Women's Championship. Their match ended with an awkward finish, with fans speculating that she had sustained an injury. But James recently cleared the air about the match earlier in the day.

SPOILER ALERT!: Which former Champion is returning to WWE?

If you have read so far and don't want to know who is returning, make sure to stop right here.

According to PWInsider, former Former Women's Champion and Divas Champion Melina Perez has agreed to return the company. Earlier reports have stated that WWE was interested in roping in Melina for the 2020 Royal Rumble match that Charlotte Flair won.

PWInsider has also reported that Melina may return to WWE TV as early as next week. The brand that Melina will feature on hasn't been reported yet, but Sportskeeda will do so soon enough.

The last time her fans saw Melina on WWE TV was on the RAW Reunion in 2019. This was her first appearance for the company after eight years. Before parting ways with the company back in 2011, Melina held the Divas Championship on two occasions. Her first reign was cut short when she was forced to relinquish the Title due to a torn ACL injury.

During her time in WWE, Melina won the Divas Championship twice and the Women's Championship thrice. But she was well known for her work as a part of MNM, managing Joey Mercury and John Morrison on SmackDown in 2005.