Asuka has created some interesting facts over the years

Asuka hit the ground running in WWE and went on a lengthy undefeated streak throughout her time in NXT and on the main roster until she crossed paths with The Queen, Charlotte Flair back at WrestleMania 34. Her 914-day winning streak came to an end.

The Empress of Tomorrow has since reigned as both the SmackDown Women's Champion and Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Kairi Sane, but now finds her place on Monday Night RAW. In recent weeks, the Japanese Superstar has become one of the highlights of the current WWE television since WWE has allowed her to freely cut promos in her native tongue.

Next weekend Asuka has the opportunity to become just the fourth woman to lift the Money in the Bank contract following the likes of Carmella, Alexa Bliss, and Bayley, so here are some interesting facts about her ahead of the event.

#5. She owns her own hair salon

My hair salon " Another Heaven " in YOKOHAMA.

Logo designs by Asuka!! pic.twitter.com/l8Q0RPOOhl — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) July 5, 2016

One of the biggest things that stands out about Asuka when she's in the ring is her hair. The former Women's Champion has always had vibrant hair and the color often changes from time to time. The Japanese star usually has around four colors on her hair at any time.

Whilst many fans have questioned how she's able to maintain her hair at that level with so many colors added to it on a regular basis, the simple answer is the fact that Asuka has her own hair salon and is obviously well versed in hairdressing.

Asuka shared a photo of herself at the salon back in 2016 where she also showed off the logo for the salon. Surprisingly, she designed the logo herself, which allowed her to put her graphic design skills to test.

Asuka's hair salon is called "Another Heaven" and is located in the Japanese city of Yokohama for any fans who want to visit.