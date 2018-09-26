5 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About NXT

NXT has been the stage for a number of interesting incidents

NXT has become a phenomenon of its own over the past few years, ever since FCW was re-branded back in 2012. The show originally wasn't expected to become as popular as it is now and in recent years NXT has become the main talent feeder for WWE's main roster.

NXT has been around now for about six years and kicked off with the first ever Arrival show all those years ago. The developmental roster has always had a home on Wednesday night on the WWE Network and has been the host to some of WWE's best main roster performers currently.

Even though there are many superstars like Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns who have become a success outside of NXT, there are others who have been unable to find their feet on the main roster including Fandango and Tyler Breeze who have been consistently overlooked.

#5 The Ascension were once the most dominant force on the brand

The Ascension are still the longest reigning tag team champions

It's hard to believe that Konnor and Viktor were ever a dominant force in a wrestling ring since The Ascension have been consistently used as jobbers ever since they were promoted to the main roster two years ago.

Before The Ascension were promoted to the main roster they were a force to be reckoned with in the NXT Tag Team Division and are still the longest reigning Tag Team Champions in NXT history.

The Ascension aren't the only team that WWE has underutilized on the main roster over the past few years, with The Lucha Dragons, The Hype Bros, and American Alpha all losing their feet when they came up to the main roster.

