WATCH: Failed projects of former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

WWE is the biggest pro wrestling promotion in the world, and a significant credit for its massive success goes to former CEO Vince McMahon. He exercised control over the company for almost four decades, and it's his decisions that have shaped the industry.

From matches like Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank to stars like Steve Austin and John Cena, it was him who gave a green signal to most of the creative decisions. While his decisions have mostly paid off, there have been many stars in whom McMahon invested but didn't quite pay off.

These WWE Superstars couldn't quite reach the level Vince McMahon wished

The five names we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

Vladimir Kozlov

Drew McIntyre (his initial run in the company)

Bobby Lashley

Lex Luger

The Ultimate Warrior

