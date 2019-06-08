5 Fallouts from WWE Super ShowDown 2019

Goldberg and The Undertaker faced off at Super ShowDown

Super ShowDown, the third Saudi Arabia PPV in two years, was on expected lines, as we saw some predictable results and an overall average show.

It wasn't one for the ages and neither will it have any big repercussions on WWE RAW or SmackDown programming. The Super ShowDown PPV was more like a B-grade PPV rather than the WrestleMania-like PPV that it was billed as.

The main event of the match was between two pro wrestling legends who are way past their best, which was rather underwhelming. The battle royal was chaotic and didn't add much to the show, while Brock Lesnar's Money in the Bank contract cash-in was a failure.

How will Super ShowDown impact RAW and SmackDown, and the next WWE PPV, Stomping Grounds? Let's take a look at the fallouts from WWE Super ShowDown.

#5 Seth Rollins vs Baron Corbin rematch with Lesnar cashing in

Seth Rollins will defend his title once again against Baron Corbin at Stomping Grounds PPV

The first match of the main show was for teh Universal title between Seth Rollins and Baron Corbin, which ended with a win for Rollins after Corbin remonstrated with the referee which gave Rollins the time to take advantage and a quick roll-up cover to get the win.

Following the match, an angry Corbin landed the Deep Six on Rollins, which led to Brock Lesnar making an appearancealong with his Money in the Bank contract. Lesnar wanted to cash in the contract but a stumble by Paul Heyman led to Rollins taking advantage as he low blowed Lesnar and then brutalised him with a chair, which resulted in Lesnar not being able to cash in the contract.

Backstage, Corbin was angry at being robbed off the Universal title, as he dominated the Universal title match, but could not get the win. We will see a rematch between Corbin and Rollins at this month's Stomping Grounds PPV. Perhaps, Corbin could win the match at the PPV and Lesnar could cash in and win the title once again before Rollins and Lesnar feud at SummerSlam.

