5 Fallouts from WWE Extreme Rules 2019

WWE's Extreme Rules PPV was a fast-paced and well put together PPV by WWE, which had title changes, surprises, and great in-ring action.

The PPV saw as many as 9 titles defended, including the dual RAW Women's title and Universal title match in the main event. With SummerSlam just a month away, WWE teased potential matches and feuds, as well as took new directions for Superstars.

Let's take a look at 5 fallouts from WWE Extreme Rules 2019:

#5. The Undertaker's SummerSlam opponent

The Undertaker was in tag team action at Extreme Rules

The Undertaker had a good match at Extreme Rules when he teamed up with Roman Reigns to face off against Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon and the former got the victory after a good match.

Undertaker had a strong showing and put on a classic 'Taker match, which should probably dispel the notion that he is no longer good enough to go at it in the ring following that dreadful match against Goldberg at Super ShowDown.

It seems that 'Taker could actually have a full-time program, and with SummerSlam just around the corner, rumours surrounding his next opponent has already begun.

One dream match that we haven't quite seen in WWE is the one between Undertaker and WCW legend Sting, with the latter talking about his desire to come back to the WWE for one final match if it was against 'Taker. And, WWE have teased this possible match quite a few times recently.

WWE posted a photo of the two with the words "Imagine" recently, while Sting has time and again spoken of his desire to face Undertaker, in various interviews.

At Extreme Rules, during Undertaker's entrance, there was a crow sound added to 'Taker's promo, which sparked more rumours of a possible match between The Undertaker and Sting. The crow was one of Sting's gimmicks, with his face paint taking inspiration from the Crow gimmick as well.

Man @WWE is teasing the shit out of that undertaker sting match, anyone else hear the bird? pic.twitter.com/mOX7MaUZSi — Seth Bradley 🇺🇸 (@Seth_Bradley3) July 14, 2019

Could WWE be teasing a potential dream match with this very brief clip? We hope so!

