5 families that were split with the recent WWE releases

WWE has staged several mass talent releases over the past two years as the company appears to be thinning out its roster.

Vince McMahon's company has claimed that many of these releases are down to budget cuts, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to operate out of the Performance Center and postpone all of their tours.

Whilst it's been well documented that several couples have been split as a result of these cuts, there are also several family members who have been torn apart in the wake of the announcements.

The following list looks at just five wrestling families that were affected by the recent budget cuts.

#5. Former WWE Superstar William Regal and his son Charlie Dempsey

William Regal has been part of WWE for more than two decades, most recently as the General Manager of NXT. The British star seemingly wasn't part of the company's plans following the revamp and his release was announced earlier this week.

Many fans may not be aware that during his time in the company, Regal has been able to keep an eye on his son, who has recently made a splash on NXT UK. Charlie Dempsey made his debut as part of the brand last year and has become a popular star.

Patrick🇮🇪  @PatrickEireWres A reminder. William Regal has a son in NXT UK and for some reason his name is Charlie Dempsey A reminder. William Regal has a son in NXT UK and for some reason his name is Charlie Dempsey https://t.co/BCTugFkKpO

Charlie was expected to make the move over to NXT and work alongside his father when he still occupied the General Manager position, but it appears that this is no longer an option.

Dempsey, whose real name is Bailey Matthews, started his career in 2018 and has since been recognized after just three years on the independent circuit in the UK.

The star isn't the only second-generation wrestler on the NXT UK brand, since Xia Brookside has also made a name for herself over the past year, and is the daughter of WWE coach Robbie Brookside.

It's unclear what the future holds for Dempsey in NXT or if any of the plans for the star have changed now that his father is no longer seen as part of the company.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Arjun