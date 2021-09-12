5 fans who didn't listen to WWE's "Don't Try This At Home" warning

WWE has been around for a long time and is a global media giant.

Vince McMahon's promotion has gone through tons of ups and downs and is standing strong after all these years. WWE has influenced several generations of fans, with many going on to become wrestlers themselves.

WWE has always urged fans to never try the moves in their homes. WWE Superstars are professionals who have gone through years of intense training to become well-known names in the world of pro-wrestling.

Despite WWE's consistent warnings, there are people who don't pay heed and attempt in-ring moves on their friends or siblings. There have been cases where grownups have attempted wrestling moves on helpless toddlers. Over the years, there has been a long list of cases where kids and adults didn't pay attention to WWE's "Don't Try This At Home" warning. Let's take a look at five of these cases.

#5 Two kids try out a bunch of WWE moves on each other

Using social media, many WWE fans found a platform to show off in front of millions in one go. There are countless videos on YouTube in which WWE fans can be seen performing moves on each other.

In this particular video, two kids (seemingly brothers) film themselves trying out several WWE moves on their bed. They emulate the moves of the likes of The Undertaker, The Rock, Big E, Chris Jericho, and many more. Thankfully, it looks like both of them came out of it unscathed. That certainly doesn't mean that the duo were right, as one mistake would have reaped tragic results.

In the next four slides, we'll take a look at how some go too far while executing WWE moves in real life. In a few rare cases, people have killed others while performing wrestling moves on them.

