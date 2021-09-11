5 AEW stars who like Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon recently lost several superstars to AEW. WWE has also released dozens of superstars since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Additionally, a few big names have asked for their release from the company as well.

Many of the released superstars have joined AEW and are thriving. However, there are a few stars who are either still in touch with the WWE Chairman or are friends with him.

Vince is a legend in the wrestling industry, and many individuals like him. With that in mind, take a look at five AEW stars who like and respect Vince McMahon.

#5. AEW giant Paul Wight (Big Show) was one of Vince McMahon’s most trusted employees

Paul Wight (famously known as The Big Show in WWE) was brought into WWE by Vince McMahon. Wight had a lengthy WWE career that lasted over two decades.

Many fans believed that Wight would never leave WWE to join another promotion. However, he surprised his fans by joining AEW in 2021.

Wight opened up about his move to the new promotion on the Talk Is Jericho podcast. He discussed how his relationship with Vince McMahon had changed.

“I knew the writing had changed for me and Vince in our relationship because for years I was always Show. In the last year it’s been Paul, so that’s a subtle thing in his mind where he’s already shipping me off to Shady Pines [retirement home], you know what I mean? Paul’s just a guy, Paul’s his friend.' There’s no animosity, there’s no heat there at all. He called me, he said, ‘Congratulations, you’re gonna do fantastic over there. You’re really gonna help their company. You have a lot to help here.’ It was a very classy, classy move,” Wight said.

Even though Wight left Vince McMahon’s company, the WWE Chairman wished the giant well. The giant has always been thankful to Vince for providing him with an opportunity to be a WWE Superstar.

