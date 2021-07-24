5 Fastest Money in the Bank cash-ins

This year's Ms. Money in the Bank didn't wait too long for her golden opportunity, did she? On this week's Monday Night RAW, we crowned a new Women's Champion, but let's not get ahead of ourselves.

Winners of the Money in the Bank ladder match get a full year to cash in the briefcase. Though nobody has ever had the contract expire on them, a few WWE Superstars have come close. Most winners tend to wait for the perfect moment, sometimes holding out for months on end.

However, there have been some that decided that there was no time like the present and went after a title the second an opportunity arose. Today, we'll be taking a look at the five quickest Money in the Bank cash-ins of all time. Of course, why not kick things off with the new RAW Women's Champion?

#5 Nikki A.S.H. cashes in Money in the Bank a day after winning the case

It was surprising enough when Nikki A.S.H. won the Money in the Bank ladder match this year. The former Nikki Cross turned inspirational "Almost a Super Hero" shocked the WWE Universe at the event. After Alexa Bliss was buried under a pile of ladders, the rest of the field rushed to claim the prize.

While Zelina Vega, Natalya, Tamina, Asuka, Naomi, and Liv Morgan battled atop three ladders, they missed Nikki climbing up and capturing the briefcase. While she's been on a major winning streak as of late, besting both Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair a few times over, they were all lucky victories.

Knowing that many probably assumed Nikki would fail her Money in the Bank cash-in. Well, they were wrong.

In a rather shocking turn of events, Nikki A.S.H. cashed in on Charlotte Flair on the RAW after Money in the Bank. After a diving crossbody, Nikki captured her first singles title in WWE.

