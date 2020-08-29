5 Father-son duos that teamed up on WWE programming

The concept of family in professional wrestling and WWE can often be a tricky affair. While brothers have teamed up with each other to take on their rivals inside the ring, they have also broken up due to jealousy.

Also, it is very common for WWE Superstars to follow in their father's footsteps and become a second or third-generation wrestler. There have been instances where they even teamed up together as a united front to face their rivals. Sometimes, we have also seen Superstars surpass the legacies of their fathers and even grandfathers.

Just recently, Rey Mysterio's son Dominik Mysterio made his in-ring debut at WWE SummerSlam 2020 against Seth Rollins. Although Dominik lost the match, he received praise for going the distance with a veteran like The Monday Night Messiah.

Also, on the August 24 episode of Monday Night RAW, Rey and Dominik teamed up together to face Seth Rollins and Murphy. Just like Rey and Dominik, we will take a look at five such father-son duos that teamed up in WWE to take on their opponents in a match and lived up to the popular proverbial remark - 'Like father, like son'.

Please note, that we will only be discussing biological father and son duos and not the kayfabe ones, such as Finlay and Hornswoggle or Kane and Paul Bearer.

#5 Vince and Shane McMahon

Shane and Vince McMahon ganging-up on Shawn Michaels

No one in WWE has had quite the complex relationship that company chairman Vince McMahon and his son, Shane McMahon have had. While Shane has spent more time inside a WWE ring and has been a former Hardcore Champion, European Champion and a SmackDown Tag Team Champion with The Miz, his father Vince has been the one to hold the WWE Championship once. Over the years, the McMahons have often waged war with one another but have also quickly put their differences aside and aligned when it came to defending the McMahon family name.

In 2006, Shane O'Mac teamed up with his father Vince McMahon to assist him in his feud against Shawn Michaels. At WWE Backlash, Shane and Vince squared off against The Heartbreak Kid and "God" (yes, you read that right) in a No-Holds barred match. Given that Michaels was a born-again Christian post-2000, Vince decided to incorporate this into a storyline. Evidently, "God" did not show up and Michaels was left to fend for himself in a match which turned into a two-on-one handicap situation. Shawn Michaels was easily defeated by the diabolical father and son duo after getting a beatdown from The Spirit Squad.