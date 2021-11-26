5 Fathers and sons who won the same championship in WWE

WWE is a global entertainment brand that unites families and friends through its captivating storylines and larger-than-life superstars. These stars inspire many fans from around the world to pursue a career in professional wrestling.

Many performers got into the business by following in the footsteps of their parents, who they saw as heroes growing up. While being related to a popular wrestler might have its benefits, things can still be tough.

That's because they're usually expected to live up to their predecessor's success. Many of these stars were able to grab the baton and sprint with it to the top of the mountain. Some even went on to have a much more decorated career than their old man.

Let's take a look at five fathers and sons who won the same title in WWE.

#5 Rey and Dominik Mysterio - WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Rey Mysterio is a renowned name in pro wrestling and he's regarded as the greatest crusierweight of all time by fans and pundits. He has held many championships in his lengthy career, including the coveted WWE Championship.

One of Mysterio's greatest accomplishments was winning the SmackDown Tag Team Championship with his son Dominik. The two stars defeated the team of Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler at WWE WrestleMania Backlash to claim the gold.

They made history that night by becoming the first ever father-son tag team champions in WWE history. Not only did they win the same title, but they held it at the same time.

During an interview with ESPN, the Master of the 619 opened up about him and his son's historic title win.

"I feel like I’m on top of the world right now," said Mysterio. "I don’t take anything away from all my accomplishments that I’ve gotten in the past. This is just on a different level, the fact that I’ve been able to share the ring with Dominik. To be the first father and son tag team champions, it’s unbelievable, indescribable."

They went on to drop the titles to The Usos a couple of weeks later, but they're still paired together on TV. There are rumors that Rey and Dominik could soon begin feuding, although Mysterio has said he doesn't want to fight his son.

