The WWE Universe will have to wait anxiously for nearly two months for the 2024 Royal Rumble. Survivor Series: WarGames was the final main roster Premium Live Event of 2023, giving WWE nearly 60 days to build angles for the show.

Two huge names returned to the company at Survivor Series, albeit in different fashions. Randy Orton returned from injury after 18 months on the shelf. He helped Team Rhodes defeat the Judgment Day in WarGames.

At the conclusion, CM Punk came back to WWE after nearly a decade away from the promotion. What was once thought to be unthinkable became a reality. The returns now coincide with the build to one of the most important events on the WWE calendar.

Which competitors are favorites for the men's Royal Rumble coming out of the successful show? The following five stars could end up winning the 2024 match.

#5 LA Knight still needs a marquee win

Knight deserves another title match after interference marred the last one.

Most of Roman Reigns' opponents have grounds for a future rematch. With each passing defense, Solo Sikoa or Jimmy Uso usually interfere. The Tribal Chief's wins are not clean, and that's usually a tactic companies use to prolong feuds.

Despite losing to The Head of the Table at Crown Jewel, LA Knight's popularity has not waned. Could The Megastar earn another shot at Roman Reigns by winning the 2024 Royal Rumble?

He'll enter the match as one of the fan favorites, much like Daniel Bryan during his rise to the main event. It might be wishful thinking, but Knight's popularity is still hard to ignore.

#4 Cody Rhodes could join a select group with a 2024 Royal Rumble win

Few stars in WWE history have been big enough to have the honor of winning multiple Royal Rumble matches. Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, Edge, Triple H, and John Cena have won the bout numerous times.

Rhodes' has been heavily protected as a top face since his return. Edge was the last performer to win an additional Royal Rumble. Could The American Nightmare win the match for the second year in a row?

He could challenge either Reigns or Seth Rollins since he has battled both men since returning to WWE two years ago at WrestleMania. Fans haven't tired of him yet so a win could be in the cards. He was also the first person to declare for the match.

#3 Jey Uso is a top face on RAW

Jey Uso has proven that he can be a singles star at the top of the card. His defection from the Bloodline catapulted him into top-face status, which he has continued as a top star on RAW.

Many fans have clamored for Jey to beat Roman Reigns for the title, but he's done well to walk his path away from the Bloodline saga.

He will still enter the 2024 Royal Rumble as a sentimental favorite despite costing a lot of stars their chances to hoist a significant title. Jimmy Uso will also likely try to prevent Jey from winning the Rumble.

#2 CM Punk made a historic return to WWE at Survivor Series

The Best in the World will feature in some capacity at the Royal Rumble.

Two things are absent from CM Punk's WWE resume. One is winning a Royal Rumble match. The other is main-eventing WrestleMania. With one action, he could add both accolades to his resume.

He deserved to close The Show of Shows at least once but was passed over for other stars while holding a major Championship.

Fans either love or dislike him, but a potential win would nonetheless elicit a reaction from the fans. Main-eventing WrestleMania may have also been a clause in his new deal with WWE.

#1 Gunther has been an MVP for WWE

The Ring General has had a historic past two years.

WWE and analysts will claim that Roman Reigns is the company's best heel and dominant champion. Gunther better fits that description. He has dominated nearly every challenger while defending the Intercontinental Championship.

He also appears weekly and routinely puts on match-of-the-year performances. Another factor in Gunther's favor is that he set the record for time in a Royal Rumble after starting last year's match. When Cody Rhodes entered #30, some fans cheered for The Ring General.

Gunther has brilliantly operated as the top heel on RAW and has even said he's "outgrown" the Intercontinental Title. Winning the 2024 Royal Rumble and challenging Seth Rollins should he still be champion would be an intriguing angle on the Road to WrestleMania.