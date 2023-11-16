Gunther claims to have "outgrown" Intercontinental title, drops potential hint on his future

The current Intercontinental Champion, Gunther, recently shared that he has outgrown his WWE title and is ready to take the next step.

The Imperium leader has held the IC title ever since defeating Ricochet on the June 10, 2022, edition of WWE SmackDown. He also broke the Honky Tonk Man's 44-year-old record and became the longest Intercontinental Champion of all time.

At the upcoming Survivor Series WarGames premium live event, the Ring General will defend his title against two-time grand slam champion, The Miz.

During an interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co., the 36-year-old was asked if he would hold the title long enough to defend it in the main event of WrestleMania 40 on Night 1.

Gunther mentioned that at WrestleMania 39, the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match headlined Night 1 because Roman Reigns held the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship.

However, now that RAW and SmackDown have two separate world championships, the Ring General believes WrestleMania's main event demands top titles on the line.

The Imperium leader also shared that he had outgrown the IC title and that it was time to move on to something else, potentially hinting towards a shot at Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship.

"But I think there's a ranking system and everything for a reason. I think it's obvious that I outgrew the Intercontinental Championship already like I am ready to take the next step," he said. [8:50 - 9:00]

Check out the full interview below:

Gunther doesn't mind accepting that he is not at Roman Reigns' level

During the same interview, the Ring General stated that he is trying his best to make the IC title a number one championship and not a secondary or tertiary title.

The 36-year-old star shared that he is a realist and it doesn't get on his nerves that as of now, he is not at Roman Reigns' level.

"First and foremost, I am a realist, and I don't really get hurt about that opinion or anything like that. I cannot be in the same position as Roman [Reigns] right now, for example, and that's totally okay for me," he added. [9:03 - 9:18]

Gunther continued to share that it doesn't matter if he's at the top of the mountain or not until and unless he is confident that the WWE Universe believes in him tearing the roof off in his matches.

Only time will tell if the Imperium leader will lose his IC title and move on to Reigns' or Rollins' world championships ahead of WrestleMania 40.

