5 Female Legends Who Aren’t in the WWE Hall of Fame

The Hall of Fame is regarded as one of the most prestigious honors for anyone in their WWE career. There have been several names over the past decades who have made valuable contributions to this industry, whether being a superstar or manager. The company commemorated them and their legacy by inducting them into the Hall of Fame.

Stephanie McMahon was recently revealed as the first member of the 2026 Class of the Hall of Fame. There is no doubt that she is one of the most deserving names to receive the honor. However, there are several female legends whose contributions haven't been recognized yet. They are yet to have their names engraved in that elite list on WWE.

Here are five female legends who are not in the WWE Hall of Fame:

#5. Jazz

Jazz is a two-time WWE Women's Champion, having a remarkable career in the Stamford-based promotion. She was known for her indomitable physique and imposing stature back in the day. The 53-year-old delivered some great matches and memorable feuds that fans still remember to this day.

As a dominant force in the early 2000s, Jazz elevated women's matches beyond gimmicks and influenced the shift toward athleticism in the division. She is a deserving name, worthy of being inducted into the Hall of Fame. However, WWE has yet to recognize her contributions and legacy.

#4. Candice Michelle

Candice Michelle was one of the key figures in the Divas era who is not in the WWE Hall of Fame. She is remembered for her notable feuds against Melina and Beth Phoenix. Michelle has created an impact in the women's division and has played a significant role in elevating it.

Her WWE career peaked when she defeated Melina to win the Women's Championship at Vengeance in 2007. Candice Michelle's journey from a Diva Search contestant to champion showcased growth and determination, resonating with fans and elevating the women's division's visibility.

#3. Mickie James

Mickie James was one of the most prominent names in WWE. She is one of the longest-tenured active wrestlers and is a legendary figure. Her versatility, charisma, and role in bridging the Ruthless Aggression Era to modern women's wrestling make her a multi-promotion trailblazer in this industry.

Given her remarkable contributions, James has yet to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. She is a six-time Women's Champion in WWE, having had an unparalleled legacy in the Stamford-based promotion. Her contributions have paved the way for the evolution of the women's division.

#2. WWE legend Melina

Another legendary figure who has left a mark on WWE is Melina. She worked both as a manager and a wrestler in the company, showcasing her versatility. Her athleticism and charisma helped redefine the Divas era, with standout performances that bridged technical wrestling and entertainment.

Melina has had a brief tenure in the Stamford-based promotion. However, it did not stop her from accomplishing notable things. She is a three-time WWE Women's Champion and two-time Divas Champion. However, the company has yet to honor her as a Hall of Famer.

#1. Vickie Guerrero

Vickie Guerrero was one of the most iconic figures in WWE, known for her managerial role. Although she has been working in other promotions in recent years, Guerrero's legacy in the Stamford-based promotion is unmatched. Her catchphrase "Excuse Me!" still resonates with the WWE Universe.

Besides, the veteran's unmatched heel charisma and storytelling elevated major storylines back in the day. It made her one of the most memorable non-wrestling personalities in the company's history. However, Vickie Guerrero's Hall of Fame induction in WWE is long overdue.

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering trending news and its underlying aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports correspondent. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms and media outlets both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More

