5 female superstars who need more screen time following WWE Survivor Series WarGames

WWE Survivor Series WarGames is right around the corner. The epic event will take place on Saturday and features five epic matches. Two of the five bouts announced for the show feature female superstars in action.

Shotzi will challenge Ronda Rousey for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. From Monday Night RAW, two teams of five will clash in a WarGames match. Damage CTRL's Bayley, IYO SKY, & Dakota Kai will team up with Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley to battle Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Michin, and a mystery fifth partner.

While at least ten of the best female superstars in the world will be represented at WWE Survivor Series WarGames, several wrestlers won't be included on the show. While some talents have been involved in stories, others have rarely been seen on television as of late.

Once WWE Survivor Series WarGames ends, World Wrestling Entertainment can bring out more of the female division and give them screen time, match time, and promo time.

Below are five female superstars who need more screen time following WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

#5. Sonya Deville needs more screen time following WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Sonya Deville

Sonya Deville first began wrestling for WWE in 2015 after appearing as a contestant on Tough Enough. She had a short stay on the NXT brand before joining the main roster in 2017. Aside from the occasional appearance on NXT television, Sonya has remained on the main roster, be it either RAW or SmackDown.

Over the past few months, Deville hasn't had too much in terms of substantial screen time. This was partially improved by the short-lived feud she had with Liv Morgan, but the issue remains and is again prevalent now that their rivalry is over.

While Deville may not be an in-ring great, she is loaded with personality and charisma. She's also extremely well-spoken. Once WWE Survivor Series WarGames ends, Sonya should receive more screen time. Either allow her to become a full-time member of Toxic Attraction or have her form a unit on Friday Night SmackDown.

#4. Lacey Evans should be used more regularly

Lacey Evans joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2016. While she hasn't had much championship success, she was involved in the main event of Extreme Rules 2019 and was regularly featured.

However, The Sassy Southern Belle has had an odd year despite her previous on-screen success. She returned to WWE after maternity leave with vignettes that bounced her around from SmackDown to RAW and then back to the blue brand. She was seemingly a babyface only to ultimately turn heel. Lacey has sporadically appeared since with no long-term story.

WWE fans dislike Evans, and the company should capitalize on that. When WWE Survivor Series WarGames comes to a close, Lacey should be thrust back into the spotlight.

Perhaps she could even team up with Sonya Deville, as the audience dislikes both stars. They'd make quality opposition for Alexa Bliss & Asuka, Shotzi & Raquel Rodriguez, and Damage CTRL.

#3. Candice LeRae should be a RAW regular if she's healthy following WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Candice LeRae kicking Nikki A.S.H.

Candice LeRae recently returned to World Wrestling Entertainment. While she's been back in the company for about two months, she's recently disappeared from television due to an attack by Damage CTRL.

While there's a chance she could return for the Women's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series WarGames, the possibility is appearing more unlikely as time progresses.

Unlike many stars who have been in limbo either since Triple H took over WWE or even beforehand, Candice needs more screen time for a different reason. While she's been wrestling for two decades, she's still relatively new to the general RAW audience.

LeRae needs to be a focal point on television following WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 to develop her character further.

#2. Xia Li is an underrated superstar

Xia Li is the first Chinese woman to compete in a WWE ring. She first joined the company in 2017 but wasn't used regularly on NXT television until 2019 and 2020. She was called up to the main roster just under a year ago, in December 2021.

The Great Protector hasn't done much on the main roster. She first debuted as a babyface, but the company quickly forgot about her. She turned heel and has only appeared sparingly ever since. She was seemingly ready to have a feud with Emma, but the storyline had apparently been dropped already.

Li should receive far more focus after WWE Survivor Series WarGames. She could remain a heel, but the best option may be to present her as a babyface again. She seemed best suited for that role. Alternatively, she could align with Sonya Deville or even join up with Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

#1. Doudrop should receive a push following WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Doudrop on NXT

Doudrop first began wrestling in 2007. She rose through the ranks of the Scottish indie scene and broke out in the United Kingdom and Europe before also making a name for herself in Japan. She signed with WWE in 2019, where she appeared on NXT UK before being called up to the main roster in 2021.

The Scottish star was a regular on WWE RAW despite her outlandish gimmick for much of her time on the brand. Her screen time decreased this year once she started teaming up with Nikki A.S.H. Now that Nikki has reverted to being Nikki Cross, Doudrop is nowhere to be seen.

She should receive a more steady push following WWE Survivor Series WarGames. Whether on RAW, SmackDown, or NXT, Doudrop can be a major threat to any championship. She could also revert to her previous name Piper Niven.

Did you know Macho Man confronted a WWE Hall of Famer for looking at Elizabeth? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes