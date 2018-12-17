×
5 female superstars who could make a surprise return at the Royal Rumble 2019 Match

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
635   //    17 Dec 2018, 17:25 IST

Royal Rumble will be WWE's next stop
Royal Rumble will be WWE's next stop

One of the most contrasting years of WWE PPVs ended with the TLC Pay-per-view. Now, WWE Creative will concentrate on one of the most anticipated PPVs - the Royal Rumble.

WWE has worked hard on their women‘s division and we witnessed the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble and an all women‘s PPV in 2018. It is also being speculated that the women will main event WrestleMania 35.

Asuka won the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble this year and got the opportunity for a shot at the Women's Championship of her choice. With Asuka winning the SmackDown Live Women’s title at TLC, the likes of Charlotte Flair, Mandy Rose, Becky Lynch, Shayna Baszler, Sasha Banks and Bayley are amongst favourites to win the 2nd edition of Royal Rumble.

WWE gave fans a dose of nostalgia last year by bringing back some legends in the Rumble match, such as Lita, Trish Stratus, Beth Phoenix, Vickie Guerrero and The Bella Twins.

So, with the most unpredictable event looming around, here are our predictions for the female superstars who can make a shocking return at Royal Rumble 2019.

#5 Eve Torres

Eve Torres
Eve Torres

Eve Torres hung up her boots in 2013 and is currently teaching self-defence along with having stepped in Hollywood. She was a 3-time WWE Divas Champion and was a prominent part of WWE. She was also a part of the pre-show panel at WWE Evolution 2018.

She had been one of the most integral parts of the Divas Division and the fans would love to see her back. There will be no better stage than the Royal Rumble to have her return after five long years. We wouldn't necessarily see Eve for a long run in WWE but a one-off appearance would be good for fans it would bring back some memories.

1 / 3 NEXT
Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and is a big fan of WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
