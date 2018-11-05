5 Female Superstars who should represent Team RAW and 5 female superstars who should not

Who will represent RAW at Survivor Series?

With the inter-brand warfare taking place within two weeks, the RAW and SmackDown shows will now focus on the build of WWE Survivor Series. The WWE Creative has again gone for a "RAW vs SmackDown" theme for the show, and so the women of both the rosters are set to compete in the traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series elimination tag team match.

In the last two years, the flagship show has emerged victorious in the match involving female superstars. While Charlotte Flair and Bayley survived the match in 2016, the Empress of Tomorrow, Asuka was the sole survivor of the 2017 match. Team RAW would be keen to keep their winning streak intact, so here are the 5 female superstars who should be a part of Team RAW and 5 who should not.

#1 Should be - Sasha Banks (Captain)

The Boss needs to be on the RAW team

The Boss, Sasha Banks has been lost in the mix ever since Ronda Rousey's arrival on Monday Night RAW and is finding it hard to keep her place at the top of the division. The only title match she competed in in 2018 was the Elimination Chamber, despite putting up incredible performances in the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber match.

With Nia Jax already set to be Rousey's next challenger, we might not see Sasha in the title picture soon, but a strong performance at Survivor Series may help her character stay relevant on TV.

The former RAW Women's champion deserves better booking than she is receiving at the moment, and leading Team RAW at the Survivor Series PPV is the best thing she can do at the moment. The Creative team can give her the captaincy role by having her win a multi-woman match on RAW.

