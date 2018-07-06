5 female wrestlers that should align with Paul Heyman

Ladies and Gentleman, My Name is Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman is a name that is synonymous with compelling television content creation. He is the man that created ECW where wrestlers would put their bodies on the line and give us extreme matches. His promos during ECW made the show one of the most loved shows on television.

The show was so popular that it competed with WWE and WCW promotions. However, in 2001 the company couldn't secure another national television contract and was bought by WWE from bankruptcy.

After its takeover, ECW ran on Syfy till 2006, and in the time being Heyman worked in multiple positions within the then WWF, now WWE. His work was lauded by the WWE officials and fans equally.

Heyman returned to the WWE in 2012 with Brock Lesnar and his promos have been a guarantee that your show tickets would sell out. His promos generate so much heat and intensity that you can't miss the episode he is on, and his way to build up feuds goes hand in hand with his promo cutting skills.

Currently, WWE has some of the most talented female wrestlers on its roster, but not all of them are good at cutting promos.

With that in mind, we tell you about 5 female wrestlers that can benefit heavily if Paul Heyman becomes their advocate:

#5. Nia Jax

Not like most advocates

Nia Jax is known for her power inside the ring and she has proven it with her work in NXT and also on the main roster that she can perform some good matches.

The only thing she lacks is her promo skills. If you remember, when she and Ronda Rousey got into a feud, WWE had to bring Stephanie McMahon into the mix to make things interesting.

Think about what would have happened if Paul Heyman would have advocated for Nia Jax. His promos promoting Nia Jax as the irresistible force would have taken her career to new heights like it did for Brock Lesnar.

He knows how to sell a bout, and his feud selling skills are second to none. The only man that can either match him or come close would be Vince McMahon.

After being an advocate for the beast incarnate to becoming an advocate for the irresistible force, things would take a turn for the better.