5 female WWE factions you forgot existed 

WWE factions can define an era if done correctly. The Shield, Evolution, The NWO, D-Generation X, and several other stables are proof of that as they've become household names over the years.

Whilst some stables roll off the tongue, there are others who were not given the time to gel together and have instead become another forgotten part of history.

The League of Nations, 3MB, The Corre, and even The Hurt Business have become fleeting teams over the past few years. Even the women have had a number of forgettable stables, and here are just five that you may not remember.

#5. Extreme Expose was a forgettable trio that consisted of WWE stars Layla, Kelly Kelly, and Brooke Adams

Kelly Kelly retired from WWE in her 30s after making her debut for the company as a teenager on their rebranded version of ECW.

The company aligned Kelly with 2006 Diva Search winner Layla and newcomer Brooke Adams, and together the three women became Extreme Expose. It's a stretch to call them a stable since the three women didn't actually wrestle together; instead, they would perform a dance on each episode of ECW to keep the crowd entertained.

This was a time before the Women's Revolution and was a step up from Kelly Kelly's Expose where she would do a striptease until her boyfriend Mike Knox came out and forced her to stop.

The three women went their separate ways before ECW was canceled and Kelly and Layla went on to become Divas Champions. Brooke, on the other hand, was released from WWE in 2007 and went on to become Brooke Tessmacher in IMPACT where she is a former three-time Knockout's Champion.

Kelly Kelly recently returned to WWE as part of the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match and continues to be a regular returnee for the company. Layla retired from the company in July 2015 after nine years and has made it clear that she doesn't want to return.

Since she retired from the business, Layla has transitioned into a career as a real estate agent.

