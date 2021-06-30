5 female WWE NXT Superstars with the best win percentages

Winning matches is what being a WWE Superstar is all about. When you win matches, you win titles and who doesn't want to be able to call themselves a champion?

But more than that, every single match you win goes on your official record, which means that the history books are keeping track of every W and every L that goes in the win or loss column.

We've already looked at the main roster with the top five male and female Superstars who have the best win percentages for RAW and SmackDown and now it's NXT's turn.

The men are in a separate article so right now we're going to be looking at the women of the black and gold brand to see which ones have been racking up those wins.

Without further ado, here are the 5 female WWE NXT stars with the best win percentages (who have competed in five or more matches).

#5. WWE NXT Supestar Xia Li - 100%

The NXT women's division is absolutely stacked with an incredible amount of talent, but only one of them has remained undefeated throughout 2021 having competed in at least five matches. That person is Tian Sha's Xia Li.

We saw Xia Li and Boa pick up a tag-team win against Mercedes Martinez and Jake Atlas on this week's NXT, with Martinez taking a real-life blow to the head from Li's finishing kick manouvre.

Outside of that, Li has competed in seven other matches in 2021, and has won them all. This includes a big singles match against Mercedes Martinez at NXT TakeOver: In Your House II.

Xia Li looks explosively dominant on NXT and I'd imagine it won't be long before Tian Sha as a faction begins looking towards claiming some championship gold. With the win record she has, Li should definitely be first in line for a title match.

