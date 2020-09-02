5 Female WWE Superstars who can join The Hurt Business

It has been a little over a month since MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin joined hands to form The Hurt Business. In a very short time, The Hurt Business has become one of the best factions in WWE right now. The alliance has benefitted everyone in it, especially the United States Champion, Bobby Lashley.

MVP has been seen trying to recruit more Superstars to The Hurt Business including the likes of Cedric Alexander, R-Truth, and others. Interestingly, on the recent episode of RAW Talk, Lashley subtly teased a female member joining the faction in the future.

"Since we're talking about all titles, we have to fit all classes. 205 Live, Women's Title, Tag Titles, Universal Titles, cross promotion, Intercontinental Titles, Tag Titles over there. You know, there's a lot of people to go after in WWE."

With that in mind, let's take a look at five WWE female Superstars who can possibly join The Hurt Business in the future. Be sure to comment down and let us know whom would you want to see in the faction.

#5 Nia Jax joins The Hurt Business

NEW TAG TEAM CHAMPS



Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax beat Sasha and Bayley for the WWE women's tag team titles#WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/oCcPlf1uS5 — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) August 31, 2020

Monday Night RAW Superstar, Nia Jax is one of the most dominating performers of the women's division of WWE. While she has faced a lot of criticism for being unsafe in the ring, WWE still continues to push her but it would be a wise idea to shake-up her character a bit.

Nia Jax joining The Hurt Business could strengthen the faction as well as open interesting new opportunities for her. An alliance like this could help her solidify her position on the roster. It could possibly lead to a women's title feud with the RAW Women's Champion, Asuka. Currently, Nia Jax is one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Shayna Baszler.