Sonya Deville's WWE future reportedly revealed 

At WWE SummerSlam 2020, Sonya Deville lost to Mandy Rose in a Loser Leaves WWE match. With her losing, there has been speculation on whether she will actually leave the company or she is just taking a break to deal with the issues in her personal life.

In an update on the situation, Dave Meltzer reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter Sonya Deville will be back in WWE but there is no update on the length of the period she will be out for. Sonya Deville vs Mandy Rose at SummerSlam was originally supposed to be a Hair vs Hair match. The idea was to cut off most of her hair but not make her completely bald.

The stipulation was changed because Sonya Deville had court dates after SummerSlam and her lawyer believed that showing up in court with her hair cut would not be a good thing for her.

Sonya Deville in WWE

Sonya Deville was a participant of the sixth season of WWE Tough Enough. In October 2015, she signed with WWE and starting appearing in NXT. Sonya Deville made her main roster debut in November 2017 as a part of Absolution alongside Mandy Rose and former WWE Divas Champion Paige.

Even after Paige left the group, Sonya and Mandy continued to compete together, albeit without much success. Earlier this year, the SmackDown Hacker revealed that Sonya Deville was helping Dolph Ziggler in conspiring against Mandy Rose and Otis.

This started a feud between Sonya and Mandy which ultimately led to the Hair vs Hair turned Loser leaves WWE match at SummerSlam 2020. At the Greatest Party of the Summer at WWE ThunderDome, Mandy was successful in defeating Sonya Deville and thus forcing her to leave WWE.

.... goodbye — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) August 24, 2020

Advertisement

After losing her match, Sonya Deville teased dropping her name in a backstage interview. It is to be seen how long she will be out for.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for further news and updates!