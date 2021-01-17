5 Female WWE Superstars that could help Randy Orton take Alexa Bliss down

Alexa Bliss shot a fireball at Randy Orton on last week's show, and it is clear that for all the WWE Superstars he has faced during the course of his career, he has finally met his match in this diminutive 5-foot tall star.

Could Randy Orton, the Apex Predator, embark on a new career trajectory on this week's episode of RAW, where he finds a new ally to take Alexa Bliss down?

Here are five WWE Superstars that he could align with, each of whom can prove to be a handful for Little Miss Bliss over the coming weeks.

None of them may exactly have the same supernatural powers that Alexa Bliss does, but then again, coupled with Randy Orton's devious mind, the possibilities are limitless.

#5 Could Randy Orton call Rhea Ripley from WWE NXT to take Alexa Bliss down?

Reports had emerged that Rhea Ripley was one of the names being considered to move up to the main roster.

This is what PWInsider had to say about Rhea Ripley's imminent arrival:

The current belief is that last night's New Year's Evil broadcast was planned to be the final NXT appearances for Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest and they each will be shifted to the main roster. While things can always change based on the whims of Vince McMahon, Priest's loss to Karrion Kross and Rhea's loss to Raquel Gonzalez were devised with the idea those were the end of the NXT chapters of their career."

For Rhea Ripley to be called up as Randy Orton's friend would be the perfect way to debut her on WWE RAW, smack dab in the middle of the hottest storyline (quite literally because of the fireballs involved) currently. Alexa Bliss may indeed have her hands full.