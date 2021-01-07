Reports: Two NXT Superstars moving to the main roster

PWInsider is reporting that two top NXT Superstars are moving to the main roster after New Year's Evil. These are former North American Champion Damian Priest and former NXT and NXT UK Women's Champion Rhea Ripley.

Damian Priest lost to Karrion Kross and Rhea Ripley lost to Raquel Gonzalez at NXT New Year's Evil and as per the report, the idea is for this to be the end of their career on the Black and Gold brand of WWE.

The current belief is that last night's New Year's Evil broadcast was planned to be the final NXT appearances for Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest and they each will be shifted to the main roster. While things can always change based on the whims of Vince McMahon, Priest's loss to Karrion Kross and Rhea's loss to Raquel Gonzalez were devised with the idea those were the end of the NXT chapters of their career.

What could NXT's Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest do on the main roster?

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was reported by Dave Meltzer that WWE had plans for Damian Priest to debut on SmackDown last week and get introduced as Kevin Owens' best friend and help him in his feud with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. He was all set to be in a tag match before plans were scrapped as both Owens and Roman Reigns thought the angle didn't make much sense.

As for Rhea Ripley, she is already familiar with the main roster audience. She was part of the women's Team NXT at WWE Survivor Series 2019. Last year, the winner of the 2020 women's Royal Rumble match, Charlotte Flair, challenged Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36. During their feud, Ripley made multiple appearances on RAW.

It is to be seen when and on which brands do Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest move to. Both the NXT Superstars are incredibly talented and have the potential to be megastars on the main roster.