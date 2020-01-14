5 Female WWE Superstars who could win the men's world titles

Female WWE Superstars who could win the men's world titles

This weekend Impact Wrestling became the first major wrestling promotion to crown a woman as their official world championship when Tessa Blanchard defeated Sami Callihan after eight months of build-up to become, not the Knockouts Champion, but the Impact World Champion.

But if Impact can do it, why can't WWE? They have already set a precedent for intergender matches to some extent, albeit not so much in modern times. However, we have seen female and male talent clash in a WWE ring and we've even seen a female wrestler win one the male-orientated belts when Chyna won the Intercontinental Title.

So, if WWE were to attempt a similar storyline to the one that Impact did with Tess Blanchard proving she was worthy of competing in the men's division and being the company's champion, and not just their female champion, which female Superstars would be a good fit?

Well, here are five female WWE Superstars who could win the men's world titles and would be believable in doing so as well.

#5 Becky Lynch

We'll start with one of the more obvious names. The Man, Becky Lynch has become one of WWE's top Superstars, not just in the women's division, but in general, since she become the first woman to win a WrestleMania main event match.

She was 'The Champ Champ' holding both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Titles at the same time and she's defeated the likes of Lacey Evans, Ronda Rousey (at 'Mania) and Charlotte Flair to remain RAW Women's Champion almost nine month's later.

Given her level of star power, her prodigious submission technique and ability, her bad-ass attitude and her penchant for breaking records, it wouldn't be too much of a stretch to see Becky Lynch starting to dominate the men's division.

Who knows, if she does decide she wants the WWE or Universal Title perhaps we'll eventually get a WrestleMania main event between her and real-life partner Seth Rollins where she becomes the first woman to main event a WrestleMania against a man, against their partner and the first woman to win a man's world title in WWE.

