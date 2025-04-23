5 Feuds that can begin on WWE SmackDown following WrestleMania 41

With WrestleMania 41 officially over, WWE hit the reset button on this week's RAW. Several feuds have already started, including John Cena vs. Randy Orton, Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria, and CM Punk and Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker.

WrestleMania 41 received mixed reactions, especially online, due to how some matches ended. The build toward some of them was also criticized.

All three rivalries mentioned above will play out on RAW, so what about SmackDown? Here are five feuds that can start on the blue brand's show after WrestleMania:

#5. Solo Sikoa may get jealous of Jacob Fatu's success

Solo Sikoa is the new United States Champion. (Photo: WWE.com)

WWE has teased tension between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu over the past couple of months, but the creative team decided to give Fatu a push due to his popularity. With The Samoan Werewolf now holding the United States Championship, an official feud with Solo could start.

Jealousy should be a motivator for Solo, who wants all the things that Jacob has. Maybe the former self-proclaimed Tribal Chief will introduce Jeff Cobb as his new muscle, opening up possibilities of two Bloodline subgroups colliding for the next few months.

#4. Carmelo Hayes and Andrade may rekindle their feud

The pairing of The Miz and Carmelo Hayes has received a mixed reaction, but it did lead to an Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal win for the former NXT Champion. Hayes last eliminated Andrade to earn the victory, which could rekindle their feud from last year.

Hayes and Andrade have great chemistry, and maybe WWE can give them a better story rather than a series of matches this time. Andrade has not flourished since returning to the company, but a post-WrestleMania story can give him and Hayes a fresh start.

#3. Nia Jax may go after Chelsea Green

Nia Jax. (Photo: WWE.com)

Two of the most notable omissions from the WrestleMania 41 match card were Chelsea Green and Nia Jax. Green is the reigning Women's United States Champion, while Jax had the best year of her career in 2024. It was unfortunate that Triple H didn't have any plans for them at the biggest weekend of the year.

Green is seemingly set to defend her title against Zelina Vega soon after losing a non-title match last Friday. Once the champion retains her title, Nia may ambush Green and her Secret Hervice. The Hot Mess is already receiving babyface reactions, so why not make it official by booking her in a feud with The Irresistible Force?

#2. The Wyatt Sicks may target the new Bloodline

The Wyatt Sicks members have been absent from WWE television for months due to an injury to Uncle Howdy. There are not many groups on SmackDown, except for the new Bloodline. There's some tension between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu, so why not use a feud with the Wyatt Sicks as fuel to fire?

Sikoa vs. Fatu is a high-profile match, so it may be best to save it for SummerSlam. Between now and August, the two factions may unleash chaos on SmackDown, keeping everyone entertained.

#1. Alexa Bliss could set her sights on the WWE Women's Title

Alexa Bliss missed WrestleMania 41. (Photo: WWE.com)

One of the biggest names not to feature on the WrestleMania 41 card was Alexa Bliss. The Goddess has been absent since Elimination Chamber: Toronto. Bliss is expected to join forces with the Wyatt Sicks, though that's not finalized given the status of Uncle Howdy.

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton will likely celebrate her big win at WrestleMania over Charlotte Flair this Friday. However, during the segment, the lights may go out, only to return with Bliss having the WWE Women's Champion in her clutches. She could take out The Buff Barbie with Sister Abigail and set up a short feud for the title.

