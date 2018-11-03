5 Feuds For Brock Lesnar That Could Happen After Crown Jewel

Will the creative team be interested?

After last night's forgettable performance, Brock Lesnar's journey in the WWE is set to continue, with the Beast Incarnate back on the top of Monday Night Raw.

The Mayor of Suplex City got the better off Braun Strowman and displayed his ruthlessness while annihilating the Monster Among Men with consecutive F-5's to become a two-time Universal Champion.

While Brock Lesnar would be heading into a collision course with A.J. Styles at Survivor Series in a blockbuster Champion Vs. Champion clash, there are many superstars who are waiting to get their hands on the Universal Championship.

There's no confirmation yet on how many dates will the Beast Incarnate work for the company and with his UFC objectives also coming into play, the part-time scheduled could become even more limited.

Therefore, there are some terrific ideas that the company could bring forth in order to carry a scintillating program with the Universal Champion and get the crowd interested in another Brock Lesnar feud.

So, without further ado, let's dive deep and analyze the 5 blockbuster feuds for Brock Lesnar after Crown Jewel that could happen.

#1 Drew Mcintyre

Is he the Chosen One?

The most logical opponent for Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship at this point is Drew Mcintyre. After continuing to target Braun Strowman multiple times with his Claymore kick, the Scottish Terminator does look dead-set to win the Universal Championship.

Considering the fact that he did warn the Beast and the Monster before Crown Jewel, the former NXT Champion could be the next-in-line for a huge shot at the gold.

There's no denying that Vince McMahon sees money in Mcintyre and could possibly ascend him to the top of the red brand just like he did for Roman Reigns.

The Big Dog's absence would change some plans within the red brand and with many stars on Monday Night Raw trying to grab that brass ring, it could be Drew Mcintyre that gets a main-event shot with Brock Lesnar.

Personally, this feud could be literally special. While Strowman and Drew Mcintyre could run riot in the main-event picture, there has to be someone that eventually dethrones Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship, and that should be the Scottish Terminator.

