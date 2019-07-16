5 feuds for 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt after returning to WWE Monday Night RAW

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.90K // 16 Jul 2019, 11:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Could Wyatt be the one to topple the Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar?

It was a long time coming, but Bray Wyatt is finally back on Monday Night RAW. Despite being gone for months, Wyatt had remained one of the company’s most discussed stars, thanks to his Firefly Fun House segments. Appearing this week, 'The Fiend' picked his target, and it was Finn Balor who felt the former WWE Champion’s wrath, being attacked by Bray following a loss to Samoa Joe.

Wyatt has been a fixture of WWE's main roster for nearly six years now, and over that time has faced plenty of opponents, though with The Fiend persona now present, fans can't help but wonder who The Eater of Worlds will attack next.

Here are five feuds for The Fiend Bray Wyatt after returning on WWE Monday Night RAW.

#5: Braun Strowman

Wyatt brought Strowman to the main roster, and he could be the one who takes him out.

The Monster Among Men may have gotten his big break on the WWE main roster back in 2015 as part of the Wyatt family, but a lot has changed since then. Splitting with the group the following year, Braun Strowman has made a name for himself as a singles star, winning last year's 50-Man Greatest Royal Rumble and becoming a fixture on Monday Night RAW.

Whilst Strowman was dominating RAW, Wyatt spent much of this time on SmackDown, where he would win the Blue brand's tag titles, before capturing the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber 2017. Being on different brands has robbed the WWE Universe of a major feud between the two, and with Wyatt now looking more sadistic than ever before, having him face off against his old protege could not only make for some great matches, but some fantastic storytelling as well.

See WWE RAW Results, Highlights of event, & more on WWE RAW Results page

1 / 5 NEXT