5 feuds that could have happened if Paige returned to WWE

Former WWE Superstar Paige, now known as Saraya in All Elite Wrestling, has announced that she is 100% cleared to return to the ring.

She will battle Britt Baker at AEW Full Gear on November 19th. Before signing with AEW, Paige was a prominent factor in the women's revolution in WWE.

The 30-year-old could have had several more memorable feuds with the company, but it wasn't on the cards for the inaugural NXT Women's Champion. Her contract expired in July, and she made a shocking debut in AEW at Dynamite: Grand Slam.

Listed below are five feuds Paige could have had in WWE if she returned to the company.

#5. Bayley

Bayley returned to WWE at SummerSlam with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY by her side. Damage CTRL has been a force on WWE RAW, and they've attempted to take over the locker room on the red brand.

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss challenged the group to a WarGames match at Survivor Series. Nikki Cross has already joined Damage CTRL for the match, while the babyfaces still need to find two more superstars for their team on November 26th.

Paige's return to the ring as one of the mystery superstars on the team would have been a great surprise for fans, and she could have reminded Bayley that WWE is her house, after all.

#4. Emma

Emma returned to WWE to answer Ronda Rousey's Open Challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship. She came up short as Ronda retained the title via submission.

Back in the day, Paige and Emma battled to determine the first NXT Women's Champion. Their feud was given a ton of time to tell the story, and Paige emerged victorious to become the inaugural NXT Women's Champion. It would have been great to see Paige return right after Emma to renew their rivalry from eight years ago.

#3. Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley has been a thorn in The OC's side as of late. AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson battled The Judgment Day's Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio in a six-man tag team match at Crown Jewel. Judgment Day escaped with a victory after Rhea interfered.

Mia Yim made her return to the company this past Monday's edition of RAW and attacked Rhea. She then posed with The OC as The Judgment Day retreated. The reaction would have been even louder if Paige was the superstar who aligned herself with The OC and challenged Ripley.

#2. Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan has had a total shift in attitude following her loss to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules. She lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to the Baddest Woman on the Planet at the premium live event and hasn't been the same since.

The 28-year-old has taken a liking to extreme violence and demonstrated that this past Friday by defeating Sonya Deville in a No DQ match. Paige could have returned to feud with the former SmackDown Women's Champion and perhaps beat some sense into her. Paige and Liv Morgan would make an interesting team to go up against Ronda Rousey and Shayna Bazler as well.

#1. Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey is the current SmackDown Women's Champion and is setting up a faction to back her up. Shayna Baszler recently aligned herself with the champion and took orders from Ronda on WWE SmackDown. After Shayna defeated Natalya via the Kirifuda Clutch, Rousey instructed Baszler to attack some more. Baszler kneed Natalya in the face and broke her nose.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet then continuously mocked Emma during their match recently on the blue brand and now seems to believe that she is above every woman on the roster. Paige's return would have dwarfed any reaction Ronda has received from fans in recent memory, and it would have resulted in an entertaining rivalry for the title on the blue brand.

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes