5 feuds for Jinder Mahal after his WWE RAW return

Jinder Mahal has returned to WWE and is now looking to make his mark on the competition. The Modern-Day Maharaja has a lot that he wants to get off his chest, after spending more than a year away from the ring.

Thanks to two consecutive injuries, Mahal has not been able to stay active in WWE as much as he would have liked. Last week on RAW, Jinder Mahal returned to action and did so in style. He was flanked by two giants as Shanky and Veer seemed to have joined his faction.

During his match, Jinder Mahal defeated Jeff Hardy, putting away the Charismatic Enigma with a powerful Khallas to pick up the win. He has clearly stated his intentions of being one of the most powerful wrestlers in WWE right now. With that in mind, there's a lot that he still needs to do.

The following are five wrestlers that Jinder Mahal may share storylines with next as he establishes himself on the RAW roster.

#5 Jeff Hardy could face Jinder Mahal

Jeff Hardy was Jinder Mahal's first opponent upon his return. Mahal won cleanly as Veer and Shanky didn't even need to get involved and Hardy ended up not looking too good.

Hardy has been on somewhat of a losing streak as WWE does not seem to know what to do with the veteran wrestler. Without question, Hardy is more than capable of having top feuds in the company. For the moment, perhaps the best thing for Hardy would be to work with Jinder Mahal in a feud. He could help Mahal look good, while also appearing more on WWE television.

Even if he loses the feud, he could then pick up from there and find motivation for another feud to get back to winning ways.

Jinder Mahal facing Jeff Hardy for a period might be exactly what WWE needs.

