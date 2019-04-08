×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 feuds Kofi Kingston could have after WWE WrestleMania 35

U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
5.22K   //    08 Apr 2019, 11:27 IST

Image result for kofi kingston wwe champion

I was always a huge fan of Kofi Kingston. Right from the day he began his career in WWE with the Jamaican gimmick to the day he got his moment at WrestleMania tonight. When he arrived as a Jamaican, I loved his cheerful and funny character. Then suddenly, in 2009, he started feuding with Randy Orton.

And he became someone else. He became something else.

I still vividly remember the beating he gave to Orton before he stood on the barricade surrounded by fans. It was as though the worshippers had given birth to a new god in the world of wrestling as Michael Cole became the priest to chant his uprising: “Kofi Kingston has been unleashed!”

It was then, right then, that I knew that this guy was going places.

However, just like his sudden rise, his fall, too, was abrupt. 2009 was supposed to be his year but it ended up in disappointment as he ended up becoming a mid-carder.

However, 11 years later, it was all worth it as he finally got his moment – and that, too, at WrestleMania 35. To think that it all happened due to a divine intervention makes it all the more special.

But life goes on and WWE will have to put him up in a feud for the WWE Title – and here are 5 options they could go for…

#5 Mustafa Ali

Ali could demand a title match
Ali could demand a title match

This is all where it began for Kofi Kingston. It was Mustafa Ali who was supposed to be participating in the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Title. However, an injury to Ali meant that Kofi Kingston was roped in as the last minute replacement.

Advertisement

The rest, as they say, is history.

Since it was at Ali’s expense that Kingston won the title, it would be sensible for Ali to come and demand a title match for the title and make a case for it. However, this is the unlikeliest of the 5 options here.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 New Day Daniel Bryan Kofi Kingston
U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
Wrestlemania 35: 3 possible twists in the Kofi Kingston vs Daniel Bryan match
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 Reasons Why Kofi Kingston vs Daniel Bryan promises to steal the show
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 biggest questions if Kofi Kingston wins the WWE Championship
RELATED STORY
3 Potential reasons why Kofi Kingston won't win at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Unpopular Opinion: Kofi Kingston should not win the WWE Title at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: Twitter explodes as Kofi Kingston becomes WWE Champion 
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35 Predictions: WWE Championship Match: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kofi Kingston
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars who will never forget WrestleMania 35 and 2 who already have
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: What if Kofi Kingston really isn’t challenging Daniel Bryan?
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: Kofi Kingston Vs Daniel Bryan - WWE Championship, results, video highlights and analysis - Kofi Kingston WINS!
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us