5 feuds Kofi Kingston could have after WWE WrestleMania 35

I was always a huge fan of Kofi Kingston. Right from the day he began his career in WWE with the Jamaican gimmick to the day he got his moment at WrestleMania tonight. When he arrived as a Jamaican, I loved his cheerful and funny character. Then suddenly, in 2009, he started feuding with Randy Orton.

And he became someone else. He became something else.

I still vividly remember the beating he gave to Orton before he stood on the barricade surrounded by fans. It was as though the worshippers had given birth to a new god in the world of wrestling as Michael Cole became the priest to chant his uprising: “Kofi Kingston has been unleashed!”

It was then, right then, that I knew that this guy was going places.

However, just like his sudden rise, his fall, too, was abrupt. 2009 was supposed to be his year but it ended up in disappointment as he ended up becoming a mid-carder.

However, 11 years later, it was all worth it as he finally got his moment – and that, too, at WrestleMania 35. To think that it all happened due to a divine intervention makes it all the more special.

But life goes on and WWE will have to put him up in a feud for the WWE Title – and here are 5 options they could go for…

#5 Mustafa Ali

Ali could demand a title match

This is all where it began for Kofi Kingston. It was Mustafa Ali who was supposed to be participating in the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Title. However, an injury to Ali meant that Kofi Kingston was roped in as the last minute replacement.

Advertisement

The rest, as they say, is history.

Since it was at Ali’s expense that Kingston won the title, it would be sensible for Ali to come and demand a title match for the title and make a case for it. However, this is the unlikeliest of the 5 options here.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement