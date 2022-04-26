5 feuds that need to come to an end at WrestleMania Backlash 

WrestleMania Backlash is scheduled to take place on May 8, 2022 at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. It will be WWE's first premium live event after WrestleMania 38 and will predominantly deal with the fallout from The Show of Shows.

Multiple matches have already been confirmed for WrestleMania Backlash, and more will follow in the coming weeks. Most of them are rematches or contests following drawn-out feuds, making this premium live event sit a tier or two below the WrestleManias and SummerSlams of the world.

Those in the know will be aware that WWE undergoes a bit of a creative block after WrestleMania. They tend to return to their best once they are on the road to SummerSlam. As such, it is no surprise that certain feuds are losing their momentum heading into the upcoming show.

In that regard, here are five feuds that need to end at WrestleMania Backlash.

#5. On our list of feuds that must conclude at WrestleMania Backlash: Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

Lashley vs. Omos should wrap up soon

Bobby Lashley is a superstar who should be in the main event scene. His return from injury was supposed to be a momentous occasion, but WWE put him in a program with Omos at WrestleMania 38.

The two did battle at 'Mania, where Lashley prevailed in a grueling encounter. The fallout from the show saw The All Mighty's manager MVP betray him and join Omos' side. While that was an unexpected development, this is not a feud that should carry on.

WWE will most certainly book a rematch between the two rivals at WrestleMania Backlash. We believe that the feud has run its course and must conclude at the show. Lashley should beat Omos and make it known to MVP that he can thrive without him, and thrive is what he must do in the main event scene after the feud.

#4. Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre

McIntyre should finish the job and go on to face Roman Reigns

Sami Zayn and Drew McIntyre have faced each other several times over the last few weeks. This feud, if we can even call it that at this stage, has started to feel unnecessarily dragged.

McIntyre is being backed as the man to dethrone Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at some point. WWE foreshadowed the upcoming feud this past week on SmackDown when it was revealed that The Scottish Warrior was talking smack about Reigns and his Bloodline.

The Master Strategist's feud with the sword-wielding man should come to a close come WrestleMania Backlash. WWE could have The Head of the Table and his cousins run interference and cost him his match, setting up a mega feud between them.

#3. Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss

Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss' alliance became stale a long time ago. However, WWE persisted with it and only gave up recently when they had Corbin attack his partner in a fit of rage.

Moss will look for payback in their match at WrestleMania Backlash. Given the poor reception the feud has gotten, we seriously hope their matchup is a one-and-done before they both move on to better things.

#2. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

While the Ronda Rousey-Charlotte Flair feud has been decent, we can't help but feel that it has run out of steam. Their match at WrestleMania had a lackluster build, and while it has gotten better since then, it's still not worthy of a run until SummerSlam.

Rousey and Flair are set to do battle for the latter's SmackDown Women's Championship in an 'I Quit' match at WrestleMania Backlash. The 'I Quit' match has often been used as the final match for long feuds, and we are hoping WWE are doing the same thing here.

The good thing about this match is that either possibility can conclude the feud. If The Baddest Woman on the Planet wins, she can reign as champion and send The Queen into a hiatus. However, if the champion retains her title, she can gloat for the next few weeks and her opponent can set her sights on someone like Becky Lynch.

#1. Edge vs. AJ Styles

The feud went downhill from this moment

Before WrestleMania 38, everyone wanted the Edge vs. AJ Styles feud to go on for months. The quality and character work from both superstars was phenomenal, and the match itself lived up to the hype.

That was until the closing moments of the contest. Damian Priest showed up out of nowhere to distract Styles, allowing Edge to hit a Spear for the win. He then pledged his allegiance to the victor as everyone watched confused.

The fallout from the 'Mania match has seen the feud lose a ton of momentum. The situation surrounding The Rated-R Superstar and his new faction has not clicked well with fans. For these reasons, it is time to conclude the feud at WrestleMania Backlash, where Edge and his disciple should take the victory and move on to their next target.

