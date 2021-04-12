5 feuds for Pete Dunne after WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

WWE NXT Superstar Pete Dunne regained much-needed momentum at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night One during WrestleMania week. The former NXT UK Champion defeated KUSHIDA in the opening match of TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night One.

After an excellent back and forth encounter between both the NXT Superstars, Pete Dunne defeated his opponent by utilizing his incredible The Bitter End finisher.

He told you. @PeteDunneYxB is the BEST TECHNICAL WRESTLER IN THE WORLD.



...and his has a win over @KUSHIDA_0904 on Night 1 of #NXXTTakeOver: Stand & Deliver to prove it. pic.twitter.com/D0GpFdMcA5 — WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2021

Fresh off his victory against KUSHIDA, many members of the NXT Universe are now wondering who Pete Dunne could be set to face off against going forward on the black and gold brand.

From current champions to former ones, let's take a closer look at five feuds for Pete Dunne after the latest installment of TakeOver.

#5 Current NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano

Johnny Gargano retained the NXT North American Championship against Bronson Reed at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 2

NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano is putting together an impressive title reign over the past few months.

Accompanied everywhere he goes by The Way teammates Austin Theory, Indi Hartwell, and partner Candice LeRae, Gargano has seemingly reinvented himself once again on NXT.

Advertisement

Just like it always is.. pic.twitter.com/hG0fAMDKPf — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) April 9, 2021

At NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver: Night 2, Johnny Gargano successfully defended the North American Championship against The Colossal Bronson Reed. The Australian superstar earned the right to challenge for the North American Championship at Night One of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver in a six-man gauntlet eliminator match.

However, thanks to some assistance from Austin Theory at ringside, Johnny Gargano was able to leave NXT TakeOver as still the North American Champion.

Pete Dunne is yet to hold a singles championship on the US version of the NXT brand. The Bruiserweight is a former NXT United Kingdom champion but is yet to hold gold in the US in WWE. Perhaps a feud with Johnny Gargano will lead Dunne to the gold he craves in the black and gold brand.

1 / 5 NEXT