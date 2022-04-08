5 feuds for Raquel Gonzalez on the main roster

Raquel Gonzalez is one of the most dominant women NXT has ever seen. Since her arrival, she has run roughshod over the entire roster and grown immensely as a performer.

Fans have seen Raquel Gonzalez's character on NXT for nearly six years. In that time, she has stepped up her game massively and established herself as the finished product. She has also won everything there is to win on the brand, including the NXT Women's Championship, which she held for 202 days.

It is time for the two-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion to make the jump to the main roster. Reports state Gonzalez being pinned by Jacy Jayne indicates that her call-up is likely to happen in the coming weeks.

In that regard, here are five feuds for Raquel Gonzalez on WWE's main roster.

#5. On our list of potential opponents for Raquel Gonzalez on RAW or SmackDown: Becky Lynch

Gonzalez taking on The Man is a dream matchup for many

Becky Lynch is fresh from losing the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania. With a rematch unlikely to take place, she should have a new high-profile feud to keep her busy for a while.

Enter Raquel Gonzalez. After Lynch runs her mouth about how she is very much the best in the business, WWE can have Gonzalez appear and lay her out. The resulting feud and matchup would be a very compelling affair to follow.

Going up against The Man would be a great start to Gonzalez's main roster career. If she manages to pick up a win in the process, she will instantly become a superstar.

#4. Rhea Ripley

Raquel Gonzalez's feud with Rhea Ripley was one of the highlights of both women's NXT careers. The rivalry spanned multiple matches and had a stellar conclusion in the form of a Last Woman Standing Match.

Gonzalez's arrival on the main roster could draw Ripley's attention, leading to a confrontation and rerun of their feud. Given how polished both of them are today, the quality of the feud and the match will be that much better.

#3. Asuka

Is Gonzalez ready for Asuka?

Asuka was a staple of NXT's women's division. She was the first undefeated superstar in the brand's history and ended up translating much of her success onto the main roster.

Asuka's return to WWE is still in the works, but it is only a matter of time. A feud against the debuting Raquel Gonzalez would be a phenomenal bit of booking that guarantees good promos and wrestling. Two women who dominated NXT locking horns is a great way to kick off Gonzalez's main roster career.

#2. Bayley

Bayley vs. Gonzalez would be a fantastic feud

Bayley's Role Model character is a superb heel that is insanely cocky and unlikable. Her continuous trashing of her colleagues and her smug attitude make for a compelling character.

Raquel Gonzalez's debut on the main roster could be interrupted by Bayley, who would waste little time taking credit for the former's success. She can claim that she paved the way for people like Gonzalez, and that she should be repaying her for her sacrifices.

Rick Gonzalez's daughter responding with a punch would draw a massive pop. The subsequent match would shut the former Hugger up and establish Gonzalez as a force to be reckoned with.

#1. Charlotte Flair

Raquel Gonzalez setting her sights on Charlotte Flair would be the perfect high-profile feud for her. If WWE wants to push her to the moon, there is no better opponent to pit her against than The Queen.

Gonzalez gunning for Flair's SmackDown Women's Championship would be money. It would be made more compelling if the latter retains her title through unfair means. An angry Big Mami Cool on the chase would be must-see television, as would her eventual championship win.

