5 Feuds for Sasha Banks after WWE Crown Jewel 

It has been quite a year so far for Sasha Banks. The Boss has been the SmackDown Women's Champion and main-evented Night One of WrestleMania 37 with Bianca Belair. She's also missed SummerSlam for an undisclosed reason and will now be making the trip over to Saudi Arabia for a big title match.

During WWE's recent Draft, she retained her spot on the blue brand and will now have a whole host of new opponents. On October 21, 2021 in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel, she will face Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair to reclaim her title.

That being said, regardless of the result at Crown Jewel, let's take a look at five feuds for Sasha Banks following the gigantic event in Saudi Arabia.

#5 Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair

Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair could renew their rivalry following the Crown Jewel pay-per-view. Despite being the current reigning RAW Women's Champion, Charlotte was drafted to the Blue Brand. The new rosters will come into effect on October 22nd meaning the two could essentially go to war this Friday on SmackDown.

Could we ultimately see Banks and Flair walk into SmackDown as the respective Women's Champions? It is certainly possible and could be set up for an interesting storyline. Of course, at some point, the Women's Titles are going to have end up on the correct show. For now, we could see two of the best going head-to-head leading into the Survivor Series pay-per-view with both titles on the line.

Another possibility is that if Banks loses at Crown Jewel, she could ultimately challenge Flair for the RAW Women's Championship. The Queen will be at SmackDown regardless, so it could open up the feud between the two.

"I'm trying to beat Charlotte Flair and get more titles than her. I'm trying to beat John Cena. I'm trying to beat Ric Flair."- Sasha Banks

Flair has spoken very highly of The Boss in the past, and at Topps Wintercon she expressed her opinion earlier this year:

"Who is my GOAT for the women’s division? Well I would say each year, can they have a new GOAT? Right now, Sasha [Banks] has been the GOAT currently right now. From appearance to character work to matches, she’s absolutely killing it." Charlotte Flair said. (h/t Post Wrestling)

The last time the two stars clashed one-on-one was on the September 17, 2019 episode of SmackDown. Charlotte Flair won by DQ on that occasion, but Sasha Banks has a new attitude about her right now and would prove a big test for The Queen.

