5 feuds for The Fiend Bray Wyatt upon his return

The Fiend Bray Wyatt hasn't been seen since his WrestleMania loss to Randy Orton earlier this year. During the match The Fiend's sidekick Alexa Bliss turned on him, allowing Randy Orton to pick up the win.

The Fiend has been missing since then, but it's not unusual for the supernatural Superstar to take periods of time away from the spotlight, building up suspense for when he'll next return and who his next victim will be.

There hasn't really been any speculation that The Fiend Bray Wyatt is set to return anytime soon, but given that we've got the Money in the Bank pay-per-view soon and then WWE's big summer show SummerSlam, there's every chance that he'll be involved given that it's all hands on deck.

But who would dare face The Fiend upon his return? Here are five return feuds we could see for The Fiend Bray Wyatt when he finally does return to WWE (if he even does)

#5. WWE RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss could find herself against a vengeful Fiend

WWE isn't too keen on doing anything intergender, but every now and then we've seen them relax their rules a little bit with Superstars like Reginald and James Ellsworth wrestling matches against female roster members.

A feud between Alexa Bliss and The Fiend Bray Wyatt would certainly make sense given her actions at WrestleMania and the fact that she's essentially stolen his entire character (with added hypnosis/mind control)

This could be one of the few times that WWE decide to do a feud between a male and a female Superstar, with the pair doing battle over the supernatural. These less realistic elements, plus the advent of cinematic matches, also mean that they could do a match between the two in a safe way.

One thing I absolutely loved about this.



We've saw Alexa Bliss carrying that Jack-in-a-box for weeks on #WWERAW while thinking she's under The Fiend's control.



It turns out, all along, Alexa Bliss seemed to be the one controlling The Fiend. Nice foreshadowing.#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/IHFL8fBWVC — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) April 12, 2021

A feud between The Fiend Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss would open up a whole bunch of interesting conceptual ideas and ways forward, although with live crowds returning and fans already not massively keen on Bliss' current character, it might be a step too far for the WWE Universe, even if it is the most logical return feud for Wyatt.

