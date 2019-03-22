5 feuds WWE must continue after WrestleMania 35

These feuds should continue after WrestleMania

The Grandest Stage of Them All is only a few weeks away and the card is already looking stacked. An astonishing 17 matches are rumored to take place at the event, with 10 of those already confirmed. There's a lot to expect at this year's event as the 35th edition of WrestleMania is shaping up to be one of the greatest in recent memory.

At the Show of Shows, feuds will be settled and rivalries will end, but there are some that should continue after WrestleMania. Here are five feuds that WWE should continue after WrestleMania 35.

#5 The Miz vs Shane McMahon

Shane McMahon turned on The Miz at Fastlane

Shane O' Mac shocked the world when he attacked his tag team partner, The Miz, at Fastlane, turning heel for the first time since he returned to WWE in 2016. The reason he attacked Miz was understandable since they lost the SmackDown Tag Team Championships because of Miz, and failed to reclaim it because of The Miz as well.

Shane couldn't take it anymore so he attacked his partner and proceeded to attack his father, Mr. Miz, as well. I believe Shane is going to be victorious this time and the feud should continue after 'Mania where Miz can score the victory to distinguish the feud.

#4 Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch

There is still more fuel in the fire

The hottest feud heading into WrestleMania 35 is the triple threat Raw Women's Championship match between reigning champion, Ronda Rousey, defending her title against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. Rousey, however, is rumored to take a break from WWE after WrestleMania, so there's a high chance that she'll lose her title.

Becky Lynch is expected to win the Raw Women's Championship, and after 'Mania, she should continue feuding with Charlotte for the title. This feud is still red hot - well, maybe not as it was before, but fans are still looking forward to this match as it's expected to main event WrestleMania 35.

