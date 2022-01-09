5 finishes to AJ Styles vs Grayson Waller on WWE NXT 2.0

Grayson Waller has become one of the most well-known superstars in WWE NXT 2.0. He impressed at NXT TakeOver: WarGames as his Team 2.0 picked up the win.

However, it was the episode of NXT that followed where Waller made the biggest impact. The heel attacked Johnny Gargano when he was making his farewell speech. The Australian Superstar beat down the NXT legend and put him through an announce table to put an exclamation mark.

AJ Styles appeared on NXT soon after and confronted the young superstar. A storyline between the two men developed, and a match is now booked between the two WWE Superstars for the January 11, 2022 episode of NXT 2.0.

Take a look at the five possible outcomes of the match between Grayson Waller and AJ Styles on the upcoming episode of NXT 2.0.

#5. AJ Styles teaches Grayson Waller a lesson on WWE NXT 2.0

The Phenomenal One will compete in his first singles match in NXT on Tuesday. Styles has previously teamed up with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to take on Keith Lee, Matt Riddle, and Tommaso Ciampa in 2019.

Styles has praised NXT on several occasions, but he is unhappy with Grayson Waller, whom he will look to teach a lesson on the upcoming show.

The former WWE Champion has competed against nearly every big name in the pro wrestling industry. His previous match against Omos did not go too well, but he will be ready to take on a superstar who matches his size.

Styles could finish Waller off with the Phenomenal Forearm and also add a Styles Clash for good measure before pinning him. A loss will not hurt Waller’s value as he will get a good rub from a match against the former WWE Champion.

NXT could also continue the rivalry between the two men heading into the 2022 Royal Rumble. A rematch between the two men at the pay-per-view will put Waller on the map.

