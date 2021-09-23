5 Finishes for Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair - Major interference at WWE Extreme Rules, Unexpected heel turn?

The idea of Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch clashing in a match that lasts longer than the blink of an eye should make fans ecstatic. The same fans who felt they were robbed of a match between two exceptional performers at WWE SummerSlam last month.

The same fans that are still wondering why Becky Lynch returned with the crowd in attendance losing their minds, to turn heel for no rhyme or reason. The same fans who felt that Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks would have had the "match of the night," if plans hadn't changed in such spectacular fashion.

So, with that prelude, let's look at five ways Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair could go down. Be sure to leave a comment and let us know your thoughts about this major showdown. Also, comment on the rhyme of the previous two statements.

#5 Naomi sides with Becky Lynch to take down Bianca Belair and make Sonya Deville pay attention

One of the more compelling storylines on SmackDown has been the one between Sonya Deville and Naomi.

One of the more compelling storylines on SmackDown has been the one between Sonya Deville and Naomi. The latter believes that she is owed a big match while the former is too busy with her managerial responsibilities to pay heed.

Exasperated to the point where Naomi believes that there is no hope for her, she may choose to align with Becky Lynch. It makes sense to side with the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, who is already a made woman. Or a made 'man', in this case.

Naomi may cost Bianca Belair a match she has in the bag. It could result in a heel alliance at the top of the WWE SmackDown women's division that lasts for many months.

