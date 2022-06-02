5 finishes for Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens at WWE Hell in a Cell 2022

Ezekiel versus Kevin Owens is one of WWE's funniest running storylines. It'll have its first match at Hell in a Cell. The two superstars have taken a random idea and knocked it out of the park, producing entertaining television every week on RAW.

Owens has repeatedly accused Ezekiel of cosplaying as Elias' younger brother, even though the latter insists it's true. Since the night after WrestleMania 38, KO has tried everything to show that his rival and The Drifter are the same people, but DNA tests have failed to prove his point.

The Prizefighter has spent the last few weeks fuming, but he'll have the chance to unload his anger on Ezekiel come to Hell in a Cell. They'll lock horns in the latter's pay-per-view debut. The match has the potential to become a sleeper hit.

No one can predict who'll emerge as the winner. There are multiple ways this contest can go. Here are five possible finishes for Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens at Hell in a Cell:

#5. Ezekiel takes his maiden pay-per-view victory

The newcomer could knock off the established star on Sunday!

Let's start with what many would claim is the safe call. Ezekiel is making his pay-per-view debut at Hell in a Cell, and if his gimmick has to succeed, he has to make a good (second) first impression. That'll come if he beats Kevin Owens at the show.

Owens is a top star and can bounce back from any loss, so his eating defeat is not the worst. From a storyline point of view, it's great to see WWE acknowledge Elias' character, but if Ezekiel beats KO and proves that he's indeed his younger brother, it'll be a huge victory for him.

#4. Owens takes the win and tries to beat an answer out of Ezekiel

Owens is filled with rage at the moment and could turn it into a win!

Kevin Owens claims he's the only sane man in WWE today. He firmly believes Ezekiel is Elias minus the guitar and the beard and thinks if he beats his opponent at Hell in a Cell, he'll spill everything.

There's every chance Owens will take the win over Ezekiel and try to make the world see the light. Whether he becomes successful in the latter part of his mission remains to be seen, but the chances of him beating Elias' younger brother are pretty high.

#3. Someone gets disqualified

Given that this match isn't happening inside Hell in a Cell, disqualification is possible. Either Ezekiel or Kevin Owens could take the DQ, with such a finish all but guaranteed to continue their feud.

Owens could snap at Ezekiel for not admitting that he is Elias, trying to beat the answer out of him with a weapon and get disqualified. The same could apply to Elias' younger brother, who could snap at KO's obsession.

#2. Someone gets counted out

Someone could also fail to settle it in the ring.

There's a possibility of either or both superstars getting counted out. Ezekiel or Kevin Owens could be so beaten up that they fail to make the referee's count. They could also get caught up in an intense brawl outside the ring, failing to make it back.

It's a good way to keep the feud going and give Ezekiel more time to develop his new character. Given how well-received the rivalry has been, it would perhaps be in WWE's interest to keep it going.

#1. Ezekiel admits he is Elias

It'll be the finish of all finishes. Ezekiel cracking under the lights of his first big stage match and admitting to fraud would be a shocking finish and perhaps the best booking decision.

Kevin Owens has accused Ezekiel of masquerading as someone else. We're one, "silence your cell phones, hold your applause, and shut your mouths," away from the popular guitar-wielding superstar returning. It will be a welcome surprise if Ezekiel fesses up at Hell in a Cell.

For this finish, it's irrelevant who wins. Ezekiel could beat Owens, drop the bomb and leave. Conversely, KO could beat his rival up, get the words out of his mouth, and gloat about how he got him to confess.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far