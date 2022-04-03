5 other ways The Mysterios vs. The Miz and Logan Paul could have ended

One of WrestleMania 38's celebrity matches saw The Mysterios take on The Miz & Logan Paul in a tag team match. WWE went all-in on Paul's appearance at this year's show.

Twelve months ago, the YouTuber eating a Stunner from Kevin Owens made for a great WrestleMania moment. WWE did one better this year and had Paul become part of an entire program alongside The Miz.

The A-Listers beat Rey & Dominik Mysterio after a great bout that lived up to the hype. The ending saw Miz slam Dominik onto his father and take advantage of the situation. He hit the Skull-Crushing Finale on Rey to score a shock pin and win.

After the match, however, Miz gave the crowd what they wanted and hit a Skull-Crushing Finale on Paul. He then taunted his partner, who was visibly confused by the betrayal.

While the match was a fun tag team contest with a solid ending, other possible conclusions could've gotten employed. In that regard, here are five different ways The Mysterios vs. The Miz and Logan Paul could've ended:

#5. The faces win clean

The faces winning would've been the most satisfying conclusion.

We'll start with the most obvious finish. The Mysterios handing The Miz & Logan Paul their comeuppance would've been a fitting conclusion to the story they've told the past few weeks.

Rey & Dominik Mysterio have been humiliated quite a few times by the heels. The duo even ripped Rey's mask off and paraded it around like a trophy.

So the most satisfying outcome would've been the father-son pairing defeating them on The Grandest Stage of Them All. When it comes to Miz & Paul, they're two people the crowd wants to see beaten up.

#4. Dominik Mysterio turns on his father after a loss

The duo's victory should have furthered the Rey-Dominik story.

During the match, there was scope for swerves at multiple points. While we got one in the form of The Miz attacking Logan Paul, we felt another one would've been better for the story.

Miz & Paul winning should've set the stage for Dominik Mysterio's long-teased heel turn. After losing a high-profile match, the youngster attacking his father would've made for must-see television.

A Rey-Dominik feud would've given both stars something substantial to do. Unfortunately, the turn didn't happen at WrestleMania.

#3. Someone snaps and gets disqualified

Given the feud's tension throughout, emotions ran high once the bell rang. Logan Paul doing the Three Amigos at WrestleMania pushed his opponents' buttons.

The Mysterios snapping and getting disqualified would've been a solid ending. Miz & Paul could've brutally attacked Dominik and forced Rey to beat them both up with a weapon, disqualifying his team.

While we're at it, the reverse could also have happened. After getting disqualified, Miz & Paul could've resorted to brutal tactics and continued their beatdown. This way, WWE could've extended the feud and kept it red-hot.

#2. A countout results in a post-match brawl

The possibility of a countout was immense heading into WrestleMania. While it didn't happen, it would've been an excellent way to conclude the match.

When the action spilled outside, The Miz & Logan Paul could've brawled with Rey & Dominik while the referee began his count. The heels continuing the beatdown on the good guys would've resulted in a double-countout and some post-match shenanigans.

#1. A mega interference becomes a fantasy booking

What if more celebrities joined the feud?

Hear out your writer's booking masterpiece. But what if The Miz & Logan Paul had someone on the outside to give them the numbers advantage?

Enter Jake Paul. Imagine the nuclear heat at WrestleMania if Jake helped the villains beat the beloved Mysterios. A post-match attack on the babyfaces would've legitimately raised anger levels to stratospheric levels.

WWE could've made this a grand extravaganza. They could book someone to back Rey & Dominik against Miz & the Logan brothers in a six-man tag team match down the road. Imagine if that someone turned out to be The A-Lister's old enemy, Bad Bunny.

As far as celebrity matches go, this possibility would smoke anything. The match itself would be thrilling, with The Mysterios & Bad Bunny prevailing.

