WrestleMania 37 - 5 Finishes for Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro

It has taken nearly a decade for the Swiss Superman, but Cesaro will finally have a featured singles match at WrestleMania this weekend. The powerful and popular WWE Superstar has competed in tag team title matches as well as Andre the Giant Battle Royals at the Show of Shows.

Instead of challenging for or defending a set of tag team titles, one of the most impressive and physically gifted stars in all of WWE gets to face Seth Rollins in one of his biggest matches ever. WrestleMania 37 could fix the injustice of Cesaro never getting a singles match and the star is certainly excited for it.

This Saturday is the biggest match of my career. At #WrestleMania and we’ll have fans in attendance!



Swing by @Ticketmaster, tickets are still availablehttps://t.co/ADX7mci4N1 pic.twitter.com/jXBqeD0eCF — Zazarow (@WWECesaro) April 5, 2021

The fact that Cesaro hasn't been in a singles match at WrestleMania is both a blessing and a curse. He's too talented not to have had a spotlight. But because he is such a master of the craft, he's been vital to the mid-card and tag team divisions in WWE.

He talked about what having his first WrestleMania singles match would mean earlier this year. After the 2020 WWE Draft, both he and Shinsuke Nakamura seemingly began to turn face. It was a smart move because both men are among the more popular stars in WWE.

When Rollins returned to SmackDown following the 2021 Royal Rumble, he tried to coax stars into "embracing his vision." He returned the same man and no one wanted to hear more of his baseless preaching.

Cesaro was a main target after he denied Rollins' offer. The Messiah also felt he was humiliated after Cesaro swung him several times in the middle of the ring. It happened again backstage.

Since this is Cesaro's first singles match at WrestleMania, he needs a win. He may not get it due to Rollins' standing in the WWE, but there are a myriad of possible finishes for this match. Here are five finishes for Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 37.

#5 Cesaro submits Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 37

Could Cesaro win via submission at WrestleMania 37? It's very possible. His use of the Sharpshooter as a submission finisher is well-known ever since he partnered with Tyson Kidd.

Once that partnership ended due to an unfortunate injury to Kidd, Cesaro continued to use the move. Just like the Cesaro Swing, it's a move associated with the Swiss Superman and it's something he could break out at WrestleMania 37.

Since Cesaro is a face, he'll likely only win through honorable means. That means pinning or submitting Rollins clean. The Sharpshooter could come into play at WrestleMania 37 and it will certainly make the fans in attendance pop, given how iconic it is.

