5 finishes for the tag team title unification match between The Usos and RK-Bro

This Friday, The Usos will finally face RK-Bro in their long-awaited tag team championship unification match. In the build-up to WrestleMania Backlash, WWE hyped the contest for weeks before replacing it with a six-man tag team match between The Bloodline and RK-Bro/Drew McIntyre.

However, this time it's real. Either The Usos or RK-Bro will walk out of SmackDown with both tag titles. One team will create history and usher in a new era for WWE's tag division, while the other will suffer a defeat of epic proportions.

With Roman Reigns' presence hovering over the match like a dark cloud, no one can predict how the match will end. There are multiple ways it could go, which is why fans are eagerly looking forward to it.

Here are five possible finishes for the tag team title unification match between The Usos and RK-Bro.

#5. The Usos vs. RK-Bro: RK-Bro wins clean

The Usos may not be ready for the three most destructive letters in sports entertainment.

RK-Bro and The Usos are the two top teams in WWE today. Both teams are riding waves of momentum, and while The Usos are slight favorites to win, nobody can rule out Randy Orton and Riddle.

Orton and Riddle will be in enemy territory but eager to make a statement. The duo is fresh from defending their titles against The Street Profits and will look to do one better against Jimmy and Jey Uso on their show.

RK-Bro winning clean would be monumental for RAW after losing their world title to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. An RKO outta nowhere would give them a major chance to become history-makers.

#4. The Usos win clean

They are The Ones, after all.

If The Usos walk out of SmackDown with both the red and the blue tag titles, chances are they probably cheated to win. However, if WWE had them beat RK-Bro clean as a whistle, it'd be a big deal for their status.

The Usos are the biggest heels in the tag team division. Fans expect them to pull out every dirty trick in the book come Friday. But if they take the victory without said tricks or Roman Reigns' help, their reign will gain a major dose of credibility.

#3. One or both teams are counted out

Given the bitter rivalry between The Usos and RK-Bro, there's every chance that their unification match doesn't have a definitive winner. WWE offering this match on SmackDown instead of a pay-per-view is too good to be true. That's why we think the chances of an inconclusive finish are high.

WWE could have either team take a countout win, which would allow them to keep their titles and live to fight another day. There could also be a double countout finish to the match. Cue both teams brawling outside the ring and failing to get back in it before the referee counts ten.

#2. One or both teams get disqualified

A disqualification finish is another way to ensure the feud carries on. The chances of either team getting frustrated and unloading on the other with a weapon cannot be ruled out, especially given how high the stakes are.

The Usos could wind RK-Bro up and force them to snap. Alternatively, Jimmy and Jey could find themselves on the ropes and use a weapon to force things in their favor. The latter scenario could also see a post-match brawl and a more heated feud post-SmackDown.

#1. Roman Reigns intervenes and influences the result

It ain't over until The Tribal Chief says it is.

Roman Reigns will eagerly watch The Usos vs. RK-Bro. Given how much he talks about the honor of his bloodline, it's safe to say he'll get involved if Jimmy and Jey are on the verge of losing.

Reigns could cheap-shot Riddle or Orton when the referee's back is turned, distract the referee and make him miss a decisive fall, or attack the RAW Tag Team Champions before the match and put them at a disadvantage. He could do anything to help his cousins become double champions, just like him.

On a more outlandish note, if The Head of the Table's interference backfires and ends up costing his cousins the win, things will get very interesting. We could see the frustrated twins snap at their Tribal Chief and (shudder) even leave the Island of Relevancy.

Reigns' presence is key for the match. He's the wildcard in this contest. The world will either acknowledge his bloodline, or his bloodline will stop acknowledging him.

