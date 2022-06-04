5 finishes for Theory vs. Mustafa Ali at WWE Hell in a Cell

Theory vs. Mustafa Ali was a late addition to WWE Hell in a Cell following the events of RAW this past Monday. The match will be contested for the former's United States Championship per the orders of Vince McMahon.

Ali won his match against Ciampa on RAW via disqualification, securing him a future US title match against Theory. The disqualification happened due to the champion himself, who laid his challenger out and suggested they have the match right then and there. The genius move resulted in McMahon's protege picking up the win quickly.

However, the youngster then received a text from his mentor saying that although he was very impressed with his cunning behavior, he wanted to see a fair fight. He booked a championship match between the pair for WWE Hell in a Cell, much to the chagrin of the selfie-clicking superstar.

There are so many ways in which this match could conclude come Sunday. On that note, we don our creative hats and list five possible finishes for Theory vs. Mustafa Ali at WWE Hell in a Cell.

#5. On our list of potential finishes for Theory vs. Ali at WWE Hell in a Cell: Theory retains and gloats

Theory retaining makes sense in, well, theory

We'll start off with the most obvious outcome, and that is Theory retaining his title against Mustafa Ali. How he does it is a different story, but given how WWE are keen on him and his push, a title switch is unlikely to happen.

Theory could either beat Ali clean or do it cheaply. No matter how he does it, Vince McMahon will probably be impressed with him. Ali has struggled to build momentum since his return, so we'll probably see the champion retain his title and move on to better things.

#4. Ali causes an upset and wins the title

Could Ali stun everyone and knock Theory off his perch?

While Theory is the favorite to win his championship match against Mustafa Ali, it doesn't mean we can completely discount the challenger. After all, he did show fight and guts in a match against the champion despite the odds being stacked against him.

Theory is the kind of person who underestimates wrestlers like Ali. He is also an insufferable heel fans love to hate. Him being put in his place and losing his title at WWE Hell in a Cell would be a good bit of booking. It would also disappoint his mentor Vince McMahon and further the storyline between them.

#3. Theory gets disqualified

Given how Theory vs. Mustafa Ali is not taking place inside Hell in a Cell, it means it could end via disqualification or countout. The first one seems like a more plausible option after what happened on RAW.

Theory could find himself being outmatched by Ali and forced to do something outlandish to even things up. That could be getting himself disqualified to save his title. It's a bit of a cheap finish, but after the smarts the champion showed on RAW, him pulling a crafty move like that would be in sync with his character.

#2. Someone gets counted out

Both men could also fight long beyond the ten-count

The countout finish is also a possibility. The animosity between Theory and Mustafa Ali is extremely high, and it could boil over at WWE Hell in a Cell. The two men could brawl outside the ring and miss the referee's ten-count, leading to both men getting counted out.

Such a finish would keep the title on Theory's shoulders and keep the feud going. It wouldn't be the most pleasing conclusion to the match, but it would be effective.

#1. Ciampa runs interference

We still have no idea why Ciampa has been attacking Mustafa Ali for the last few weeks. The two men even wrestled a match this past Monday, which Ali won via disqualification to earn a championship match against United States Champion Theory.

Ciampa could interfere in the match and cost the challenger the title and kick off their feud. This is a win-win for all parties as Ali can contest a heated rivalry with the former NXT Champion and Theory can take on fresh opposition.

